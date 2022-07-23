Guruka Singh Khalsa smiled as volunteers removed a rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a 1911 Colt semi-automatic pistol from the trunk of his car.

“For a couple of years, I’ve been thinking, ‘I haven’t used a gun in 30 years, why do I keep these in the house?’ ” Singh Khalsa said.

“I think that the general number of guns in this country needs to be decreasing instead of increasing,” he continued. “A gun has no other purpose than to kill a living being. … I have no desire to kill.”

