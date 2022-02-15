Actor and film producer Alec Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions and numerous other film executives, filmworkers and corporations are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot in October on the Rust movie set.
The lawsuit, filed in the state's First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, alleges Baldwin and the other defendants failed to perform industry standard safety checks and failed to follow basic gun safety rules — with fatal consequences.
"Halyna Hutchins deserved to live," the complaint says, "and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."
Hutchins, 42, died at Oct. 21 at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe after being struck by a bullet that had discharged from a revolver Baldwin was holding during a rehearsal, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
The wrongful death lawsuit, filed on behalf of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and the couple's son, Andros, alleges negligence and reckless misconduct. It seeks compensation for Halyna Hutchins' suffering and death, the loss of her income, and her funeral and burial costs, as well as punitive damages.
Brian Panish, an attorney for Matthew Hutchins and his family, held a news conference Tuesday announcing the complaint.
“The lawsuit names Alec Baldwin and others who are responsible for the safety on the set, and whose reckless behavior and cost cutting led to the senseless, tragic death of Halyna Hutchins,” Panish said.
The suit also names the film’s assistant director, David Halls; armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed; and Seth Kenney, owner of PDQ Arm & Prop in Albuquerque. Authorities believe Halls and Gutierrez Reed had handled the firearm just before it was handed to Baldwin, and they say Kenney supplied ammunition for the production.
Attorneys for Halls and Gutierrez Reed could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
The Hutchins' complaint is one of several filed over the fatal shooting. No criminal charges have been filed in the case, but the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office have been investigating the incident for months.
A key question for the sheriff’s office, which has led the investigation, is how live rounds ended up on the set — and in Baldwin’s gun.
The agency executed a search warrant in November on Kenney’s business, which investigators said had sold what supposed to be dummy ammunition to Gutierrez Reed. An affidavit for the warrant indicated investigators wondered if the armorer had instead received a deadly mix of live and dummy rounds from the company.
A Jan. 12 complaint filed on behalf of Gutierrez Reed accused Kenney of supplying her with mislabeled dummy ammunition that included live rounds.
That lawsuit, filed in New Mexico’s 2nd Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County by Gutierrez Reed’s attorneys, Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion, describes a “rushed and chaotic” atmosphere on the film set that created a “perfect storm” for a safety breach.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
AN EASY EXPLAINATION; having known a script supervisor while living in santa fe and listening to how chaotic including working too many times long overtimes to save money, easily brused egos, unsafe working conditions, lack of safely procedures, it is quite easy to understand how on set accidents can happen and in this case did.
in fact, the person mentioned had a serious auto accident one particularly long evening on set, and was on the way home and is still suffering from same.
Just too sad.
Terrible loss.
So should her lawyers scatter-shot? Sure.
But unless the investigation gets to the armorer and her father's bullet, it will just be a media circus.
