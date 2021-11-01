A hunter who went missing Sunday near the Elk Mountain Area was found safe late Monday afternoon.
A search and rescue team for the New Mexico Department of Public Safety initiated rescue efforts around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for the 60-year-old man, who had disappeared while on a hunting trip in the Pecos Wilderness northeast of Terrero.
New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano, a spokesman for the agency, said in an interview Monday evening the man had found his way to a cabin off Forest Road 263 by Hermit's Peak, just east of Elk Mountain in the Santa Fe National Forest.
The man was not known to have injuries or any medical conditions, according police.
Soriano said the man had been on a hunting trip with another person, who reported him missing Sunday.
The rescue marks the second time in a week that a person reported missing in the national forest was found safe.
State police announced Kevin Caress, 27, of Albuquerque, who didn't return home Oct. 21 after a planned hiking trip in the Santa Fe ski basin, was found safe Friday.
Caress was reported missing by his father last week, and police sent out an advisory Oct. 26.
