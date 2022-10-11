Asylum-seekers and other migrants engaged in a hunger strike at a detention facility in Torrance County to draw attention to what they say are inhumane conditions temporarily suspended the action Tuesday after some of them disappeared in the middle of the night, a detainee said.

He described detainees being awakened late Monday by guards shouting at them and leading some away.

“The strike has been paralyzed because all the people participating have been struck with fear that they might be put into a cold, lonely, dark, hole,” Orlando de los Santos Evangelista said through an interpreter in a phone interview Tuesday.

Popular in the Community