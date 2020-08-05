To the left of Fedonta “JB” White’s casket at The Light at Mission Viejo church Wednesday evening was a portrait of him hanging from the backboard in his Santa Fe High School uniform, a testimony to his accomplishments that led to a basketball scholarship at the University of New Mexico.
To the right, a photo of White dribbling a ball in his Lobos uniform in preparation for his move to college this month reminded mourners of the future that had awaited the 18-year-old prodigy.
White’s future will remain a “what if?” story for years to come. But for two hours, a crowd of more than 400 people paid their respects at a memorial service for the teen, who died Saturday of a gunshot wound he suffered during a fight at a party in Chupadero, near Tesuque.
The enduring message from the people who memorialized White, who was the first Santa Fe basketball player to earn a scholarship to play at UNM in almost 60 years, was to love one another because it was what White wanted during his life.
Kevin Frey, who coached White for several years as part of his Frey Basketball Academy, remembered White’s infectious smile as much as his dedication to the sport.
“Everybody knew him for that smile; it was a beautiful smile,” Frey said. “Loved the personality, and you couldn’t help but give him the biggest hug ever.”
White’s family unveiled a collage of photos and videos that revealed a young man who loved to dance and hang out with friends and family, someone who also had a love for children.
Chantel Esquibel, White’s sister, recalled seeing him a day before he died and implored the audience to put aside petty squabbles and grudges.
“Life is just too short,” Esquibel said. “All this ‘he say, she say’ stuff? It’s unnecessary. People are losing their lives, and JB had so much going for him.”
Carl Marano, the principal of Santa Fe High, said White’s personality and fame transcended himself. He mentioned a time that he, his daughter, White and Santa Fe High basketball player Cody Garcia visited Wood Gormley Elementary School and were inundated by students wanting to get autographs and take photos with the 6-foot-8 White.
“All of a sudden I’m signing autographs, and I’m like, ‘What?’ ” Marano said. “My daughter is signing autographs. Cody G. became a big star that day because everyone who surrounded themselves with JB felt like a star. He made me feel like a star every day.”
During the service, Santa Fe High head boys basketball coach Zack Cole spoke publicly for the first time about the passing of his star player. He said White’s influence went beyond the state, as exemplified by the coaches and players from Utah, North Carolina and Colorado who came to pay their respects.
Cole said another of White’s gifts was his work ethic. When White was a freshman, Cole started bringing his lunch because White always showed up at the gym during his lunch period to work on his skills. Soon, other players started showing up, and Cole said it set the tone for the 2018-19 team that reached the Class 5A championship game.
“There’s 20, 25 kids [in the gym], and Mr. Marano is calling me on the radio, ‘Why are so many kids in the gym unsupervised?’ ” Cole said. “I was like, ‘No, I’m not going out [for lunch]. I’m here with the kids.’ [White] showed us how to be great just by leading, even by example.”
White’s legacy will become a staple of the basketball program, Cole promised, saying there will be awards, a jersey retirement and even tournaments named after him.
“That is the least we can do for him,” Cole said.
