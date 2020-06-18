A cloud of uncertainty hung over Santa Fe on Thursday afternoon as the city awaited the start of a downtown demonstration over the hot-button issue of monuments to controversial figures in history.
Indigenous activists had planned to stage a peaceful protest over a war monument in the Santa Fe Plaza. But after Mayor Alan Webber announced Wednesday he planned to call for the removal of the obelisk, as well as two other monuments that have been described as symbols that glorify conquest and violence, event organizers said they would instead hold a celebration.
A couple of hundred people, most wearing face masks as protection from the COVID-19 pandemic, were gathered on the Plaza by the start of the 5 p.m. event.
“Freedom is not a noun. Freedom is a verb," Webber told the crowd. “Freedom is not something we have. It’s something we do. It’s something we practice or we risk losing it."
The mayor asked the crowd to “think about the long march to freedom that we’ve all been on; the people who have been lost over centuries to violence, bigotry, hatred across all parts of Northern New Mexico and the country; the recent deaths that we mourn, the people we have lost to hatred."
In a statement issued ahead of the rally, Webber said, “The Mayor continues to call on all members of the community in Santa Fe to maintain the peace in our city; to reject expressions of anger that involve violence or hatred.
“The Mayor is asking our community to use this moment to engage in respectful dialog about our city’s past and prayerful reflection on our city’s future; and to embrace peace and reconciliation as a true fulfillment of the shared values of the people of Santa Fe,” the statement continued.
While Webber said he intended to call for the removal of the three monuments, he also signed a “proclamation of emergency — civil unrest from institutional racism,” directing the city government to immediately remove a statute of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park downtown, which the city did at daybreak.
The resolution, which the city declined to release until Thursday afternoon, also directs the city attorney and city manager to work with city staff “to begin the legal processes for removal” of the obelisk in the middle of the Plaza.
A state contractor tried unsuccessfully to remove the top two tiers of the concrete monument late Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday morning. The crews, which called off the job around 2 a.m., managed to remove only the very top of the obelisk.
The move has angered many local Hispanics, some of whom had planned to attend the downtown demonstration, according to social media posts.
“The monuments are not really what’s important," Webber told the crowd. "What’s important is the space that’s created by removing the monuments so we can have the conversation we need to have."
He added: “More important than any monument is our reconciliation as a people. So there will be a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It will be charged with exploring our painful past and our joyful future as we make peace among ourselves for a better future for our children and our grandchildren based on our shared values.”
At the start of Thursday's event, Webber walked onto the Plaza Community Stage, where organizers were huddled in a circle, many with their heads bowed in what appeared to be a prayer ceremony.
