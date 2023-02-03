Investigators in Tuscaloosa, Ala., have tied three sexual assaults in the 1990s and early 2000s to a well-known New Mexico musician, French horn enthusiast and music teacher at the Hummingbird Music Camp in the Jemez Mountains.
Elliott Higgins, who died in 2014 at age 73, also was convicted of several sexual assaults in Ohio in the 1970s, according to a TV news station in Alabama.
When he died from a sudden illness, admirers and former students lauded Higgins’ talents as both a musician and teacher. An obituary published in The New Mexican in 2014 described an “outpouring of fondness.” Higgins, who grew up in Albuquerque and graduated from the University of New Mexico, taught hundreds of kids at the summer music camp near Jemez Springs, which his parents had founded in 1959.
But Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jack Kennedy described another side of Higgins.
“It has been confirmed that Higgins was a multi-state sexual offender, with confirmed cases in the 1970’s, 1991, 2001, and 2004,” Kennedy wrote in a Friday email to The New Mexican. “We suspect there may be many more victims. We are releasing this information in an attempt to locate unknown victims or provide them closure.”
Kennedy provided a news release that states there is “probability greater than 99.999%” Higgins sexually assaulted two women in Tuscaloosa County and another in El Paso County, Colo., following recent DNA testing of Higgins’ relatives.
“These types of people are compelled to assault, and compelled to reoffend,” Kennedy said in a news conference Thursday announcing Higgins had been identified as the perpetrator in the crimes. “He was at least a disciplined offender, in and of that he wouldn’t do this near where he lived or resided.”
Investigators in 2006 connected a 1991 Tuscaloosa sexual assault to a similar case in Colorado in 2004 using DNA evidence but were unable to identify a suspect, according to an ABC news affiliate in Tuscaloosa. This changed after samples of the suspect’s DNA were sent to Parabon Labs for “genetic genealogy research” by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in October 2021.
According to Kennedy’s news release, the genetic testing and further investigation helped the sheriff’s office determine Higgins was responsible for the assaults.
Higgins helped found the annual International Horn Competition in 1976 and served as a judge for the competition a number of times — including at the University of Alabama on the same weeks as the Tuscaloosa assaults in 1991 and 2001, investigators discovered.
According to an article published Thursday by the Alabama news website AL.com, Higgins is suspected of holding a 19-year-old college student at knifepoint as she was returning to her off-campus apartment in a 1991 incident.
He raped her and then threatened to harm her if she came forward, the news site reported.
A 2006 article by the Tuscaloosa News cited an assault in 2001 in which the suspect called a real estate agent and asked to see a home before assaulting her.
Kennedy said in an interview Friday investigators have audio recordings of the suspect’s voice from his phone conversation with the real estate agent.
The Tuscaloosa News reported the 2004 Colorado assault was featured on an episode of America’s Most Wanted, whose producers had nicknamed the suspect “the Wedding Dress Attacker” because he had targeted a woman selling wedding dresses through classified ads.
He asked the woman to model a wedding dress for him and held a gun to her head when she refused, according to the article.
Kennedy said the woman fought Higgins off for several minutes before bloodying his face. The blood from their altercation helped investigators tie the multiple assault cases together, he added.
Law enforcement later found Higgins had been convicted and jailed for sexual assaults in the 1970s in Ohio, according to Tuscaloosa’s local ABC affiliate.
“It did appear that he had been arrested and/or charged with multiple sexual offenses, including against minors at that time,” Kennedy said.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office believes Higgins may have committed similar assaults “throughout his lifetime, and throughout the country,” and has shared information about Higgins’ cases with the FBI and local law enforcement agencies where the horn competition took place, the news release says.
New Mexico State Police spokesman Lt. Mark Soriano said he could not comment Friday on whether the agency had been alerted about Higgins’ ties to the sexual assault cases or whether it was aware of any allegations against him in New Mexico.
Kennedy said his agency wasn’t “able to get him while he was alive, but we didn’t give up, you know, and maybe that’ll give [his victims] some kind of closure. If they want to contact us they can, or not, but there’s no way this guy doesn’t have lots of victims.”