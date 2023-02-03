Investigators in Tuscaloosa, Ala., have tied three sexual assaults in the 1990s and early 2000s to a well-known New Mexico musician, French horn enthusiast and music teacher at the Hummingbird Music Camp in the Jemez Mountains.

Elliott Higgins, who died in 2014 at age 73, also was convicted of several sexual assaults in Ohio in the 1970s, according to a TV news station in Alabama.

When he died from a sudden illness, admirers and former students lauded Higgins’ talents as both a musician and teacher. An obituary published in The New Mexican in 2014 described an “outpouring of fondness.” Higgins, who grew up in Albuquerque and graduated from the University of New Mexico, taught hundreds of kids at the summer music camp near Jemez Springs, which his parents had founded in 1959.

