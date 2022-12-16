The state agency charged with administering New Mexico’s Medicaid program plans an overhaul with wraparound services aimed at improving access to health care and health outcomes for nearly a million low-income patients enrolled.
The Human Services Department has submitted a five-year renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposing several new initiatives for what is now called Turquoise Care, including housing and food assistance.
Previously, the state’s Medicaid program, which covers health care and behavioral health services for about 47 percent of New Mexico’s population, was known as Centennial Care.
Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase announced the proposal Friday, but officials said the application will not be available for public view until it receives approval from the federal agency.
Nicole Comeaux, director of the state’s Medicaid program, said in an interview Friday the application lists 16 new initiatives intended to offer greater support to New Mexicans in need.
Among them are expanded access to home visiting programs for new parents, housing support following an inpatient or emergency visit, continuous Medicaid coverage for children up to age 6 and increases in home-delivered meals.
Comeaux said children enrolled in Medicaid now must have their memberships renewed every 12 months. Sometimes their parents or guardians do not renew their coverage, which leads to a problem in which about 30 percent of children “fall off the rolls” and become ineligible for care at the end of a year.
The proposal to do away with that administrative requirement will ensure steady care for a child’s first six years, she said.
The healthy meals initiative is part of an effort to provide additional support for elders with medical problems and mothers suffering from gestational diabetes, Comeaux said, adding it ties into the medical respite housing proposal to address some of the social struggles of low-income patients in the Medicaid program.
“We can deliver folks all the chemotherapy they may need, but if they are homeless and don’t have access to the kind of nutrition they need, you won’t see the health outcomes we are hoping for,” she said.
A 2018 national report on how Medicaid can help pay for housing-related services said the program can provide “assistance in finding and securing housing, and home modifications when individuals transition from an institution to the community. However, Medicaid cannot pay for rent or for room and board.”
Hank Hughes, executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, lauded the state in an interview Friday for focusing on housing.
“Housing is health care,” he said. “People can’t have good health if they don’t have housing.”
Though the state’s Medicaid providers did not play a role in shaping the application, they were invited to a series of public listening sessions about the plan over the past year, Comeaux said.
Some said Friday they back the effort.
Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, wrote in an email, “Presbyterian supports the state’s vision that every Medicaid member has access to high quality, integrated care that helps achieve their health and wellness goals. We look forward to helping the state deliver on this vision to the Medicaid patients we serve throughout New Mexico.
“As a practicing primary care physician, I’ve also experienced firsthand the positive impact that the state’s integrated, community-based approach has made on the patients in our clinic,” Mitchell added.
Laurie Volkin, chief of staff for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, wrote in an email the insurance firm “supports the state’s innovative vision and changes included in the waiver. We will continue to partner with the New Mexico Human Services Department … to deliver services to our Medicaid members.”
New Mexico operates its Medicaid program, which costs about $8.8 billion a year in state and federal funding, under a federal demonstration waiver that gives states more flexibility to pilot initiatives designed to address specific needs of their patients.
The demonstration waiver program for New Mexico is set to expire Dec. 31, 2023, and the state is required to submit a renewal application a year earlier.
Comeaux said it will take about a year for the renewal application to be approved. During that time, the document could undergo some changes as the state works with its federal Medicaid partners on a final version.
The announcement of the proposed Medicaid overhaul comes just days after a new report by the Legislative Finance Committee found New Mexicans’ access to Medicaid services is hampered by a shortage of providers, low provider pay rates and outdated contact information for providers.
“My hope is we really continue to build out a system that delivers whole person care,” Comeaux said. “We’ve got a system that has done a lot of work to deliver physical and behavioral health, and we want to work on the social determinants and make sure people have their basic needs met — housing and food.”