The state agency charged with administering New Mexico’s Medicaid program plans an overhaul with wraparound services aimed at improving access to health care and health outcomes for nearly a million low-income patients enrolled.

The Human Services Department has submitted a five-year renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposing several new initiatives for what is now called Turquoise Care, including housing and food assistance.

Previously, the state’s Medicaid program, which covers health care and behavioral health services for about 47 percent of New Mexico’s population, was known as Centennial Care.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

