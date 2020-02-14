Workers found human remains this week at the construction site of the future La Secoya de El Castillo retirement community in downtown Santa Fe.
The remains were likely from a historic cemetery known to have existed near the site, said archaeologist Alysia Abbott. Development management firm JenkinsGavin hired Abbott to investigate and assess the remains. Abbott holds a permit with the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division to excavate human burials.
Part of the southeast corner of the El Castillo property, 401 Old Taos Highway, falls within the boundaries of what was once the site of an Odd Fellows and Masonic cemetery, according to a map created by Abbott.
An archaeological inventory and testing report by archaeologist Ron Winters, completed before the start of construction, says the cemetery began conducting non-Catholic burials around 1856.
Abbott said remains from that cemetery were relocated to other local cemeteries after the Odd Fellows and Masonic cemetery was condemned.
A crew from Klinger Constructors of Albuquerque, the general contractor for El Castillo, found the remains Monday while excavating for a retaining wall.
State statute outlines a specific protocol that must be followed when human remains are discovered in an unmarked burial ground. First, all activity that could disturb the burial ground must stop and the discovery must be reported to law enforcement.
Abbott said contractors will not have to stop work at the entire El Castillo site, but they do have to create a buffer zone around where the remains were found.
This is not the first time human remains have been found at the site. After the cemetery was condemned, the Presbyterian Church acquired the property and built a school there in the early 1900s, which was closed in 1959, according to Winters' report.
A construction crew building a home for a retired Presbyterian minister on the property in 1960 found six graves when their machinery tore into the pine caskets, four of which had Masonic symbols on them, according to a Sept. 20, 1960, article in The New Mexican.
A human shoulder bone, as well as sheep, goat, horse, cow and chicken bones, were found, according to the report.
Pueblo pottery shards, glass and other objects were also found.
