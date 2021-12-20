The front of the Cathedral Basilica
St. Francis of Assisi became an archeological site last week after the Rev. Timothy Martinez located a small human arm bone beneath the site of a fallen Norway spruce tree, felled during the vicious windstorm Wednesday.
“In all likelihood, it was a burial [ground] around the church that may have been disturbed over the years,” Martinez said Monday. “We’re not sure yet, and probably won’t be sure for a while.”
Martinez said the cathedral hasn’t yet selected an archeological service to investigate the site, on which a church has stood for more than 400 years.
Martinez said bones are sometimes found near New Mexico Roman Catholic churches because burials sometimes would take place near the structures. The practice may have been discontinued after the Cathedral Basilica was erected in the 1880s.
The 65-foot Norway spruce toppled in front of the cathedral after winds ranging between 60 and 80 mph rushed through the city in the early morning. Another Norway spruce on site also fell in the storm, though statues of St. Kateri and Archbishop Jean Baptise-Lamy on the grounds were unscathed.
The spruce was all decked out for Christmas, said urban forester Athena Beshur, who personally had cared for the tree for at least a decade. She said her landscape company, Seeds of Wisdom, has yet to identify the tree’s age, but it could be upward of 80 years old.
“The pastor’s theory is that the star they put on top was too heavy,” Martinez joked Monday.
Beshur said it’s likely more to do with the placement of the tree, which was planted in isolation. In a more natural setting, its deep roots would have intertwined with those of other trees, she said.
“Having trees in isolation is not the best model,” Beshur said. “They’re more vulnerable, especially in these unprecedented wind situations that we had the other day.”
Martinez said there are 28 artists who have requested wood from the tree so far.
“It’s a species of wood that is difficult to work with,” he said. “So, I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. But it’s worth a try. And we wanted to give the tree another life, if you will.”
