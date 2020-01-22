The executive director and co-founder of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness announced Wednesday he is entering the race for the Santa Fe County Commission's District 5 seat.
“I just want to be the best servant I can,” said Hughes, who is the second candidate to publicly announce a bid for the seat, now held by former journalist Ed Moreno.
Moreno, serving the last year of his first term, is not running for re-election.
Floyd Trujillo, 47, a Santa Fe native who has served on the Turquoise Trail Charter School Governance Council for 18 years, announced his candidacy for the seat earlier this month.
Hughes, an Eldorado resident, said he has lived in District 5 — which includes parts of the city of Santa Fe's midtown and south-side areas, as well as communities just south of the city — for 30 years.
“I love the area, the people, the culture," he said. "… I want to be a service to the community.”
Hughes ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the state Public Regulation Commission 10 years ago and said he considered running for a County Commission seat in 2016 but decided instead to support Moreno. After learning Moreno would not run for a second term, Hughes said, he “thought long and hard about it … and decided to go ahead."
While Hughes said he is interested in prioritizing issues such as homelessness and affordable housing, he’s also passionate about combating climate change.
“I think the local government has a role to play in making sure we cut back our climate emissions as quickly as possible,” he said.
Additionally, Hughes said, he would like to address the myriad other issues that affect those who live in District 5, such as ensuring the water systems are running correctly and efficiently and roads are maintained.
If Hughes were to win the election, he said, he would step into a part-time role at the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness for at least three years before eventually stepping away altogether.
“That’s the hardest thing in deciding to run, because I just love running the coalition,” he said. But, he added, “I’m ready for some new and different challenges.”
