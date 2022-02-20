Local homebuilders and experts believe the recent passage of Senate Bill 134 — which provides a long-desired and recurring funding source for the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund — will pay dividends for local affordable housing efforts.
The bill, passed by the Legislature this month during its 30-day session, would amend the Severance Tax Bonding Act and earmark 2.5 percent of the annual senior severance bond capacity for the trust fund. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign the legislation.
The change will take effect in 2024 and is expected to generate about $24 million that will be used to build, rehabilitate and weatherize affordable homes and rental units for low-income New Mexicans.
Miles D. Conway, executive director of the Santa Fe Homebuilders Association, said the fund provides another pot for affordable housing builders to dip into.
“It’s sort of like if all buckets are empty, then we are in trouble,” he said. “It is great, even if it just spills over and supports the local efforts. There is no question about it. No affordable housing is being built without these types of programs — without subsidies and incentives.”
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, and Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces.
Rodriguez called recurring funding “transformational” for the state. She said since the fund was created in 2005, it has only received about $27 million in total through various yearly appropriation requests.
In some years, most recently 2018, the fund didn’t receive any money at all.
“What was happening is that these non-recurring funds were not nearly meeting the great need that was out there,” Rodriguez said. “We needed to have a form of recurring funding so that the Mortgage Finance Authority, which administers the fund, will have some assurance they can continue upon that one year to build and help eligible applicants to have homeownership and get assistance.”
According to a statement from Small, more than 200,000 New Mexico households are facing extensive cost burdens, and the state is suffering from a shortage of 32,000 low-income units, according to legislative estimates.
“If we don’t not provide assistance through a fund like this, then it is money we are leaving on the table when in fact the need is getting bigger and bigger as we speak,” Rodriguez said.
The trust fund works by allowing developers to apply for a specific amount of funding to help bridge the cost to provide affordable housing.
The applications are then vetted and approved by the Mortgage Finance Authority based on need.
Rodriguez said that considering the state can get a return on its investment through the fund at an approximately 29-to-1 ratio, “it’s a no-brainer” to inject more money into the trust fund.
“Where do you get that kind of return?” she asked. “Nowhere.”
Lujan Grisham issued a statement last week lauding the bill’s passage during the 30-day legislative session, which concluded Thursday.
“Everyone in our state deserves a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live, and this dedicated funding stream will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans, especially in rural areas,” the governor said.
The city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County have been trying to address the issue as housing and rental prices skyrocket.
Rodriguez said she believes the additional funding will have the added benefit of freeing up national and local affordable housing dollars — as well as other state funding — by providing a recurring source of revenue for the trust fund. Instead of having to rely fully on a local funding source, builders can also apply for more state funding as well.
“Santa Fe will be eligible to apply and work closely with the Mortgage Finance Authority to obtain funding to build affordable housing also,” she said.
In an email, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart wrote the county planned to leverage its funding with additional money from the state fund.
Conway said affordable housing funding is “all about predictability” — having a dependable funding stream that allows developers and government officials know how and when to plan.
“In an area where it seems like nothing is predictable, that reoccurring funding is going to make an impact,” he said. “We want it at the city. We don’t have it yet, but some of these housing programs will be taking advantage of it.”
Daniel Werwath, acting executive director of the Santa Fe Community Housing Trust, said most affordable housing projects he has worked on were on a three- to five-year timeline, which makes predictable funding extremely important.
“If I don’t know if the funding is going to be there, I may not pursue a project,” he said.
Werwath said while he didn’t believe the new funds would “radically transform” affordable housing in Santa Fe, they would provide more gap funding to make local projects more financially feasible.
He said the federal government provides about one-fifth of the necessary resources that low-income renters need — most federal funds are based off state population levels — with the state and local governments expected to fill in the gap.
“The trick with affordable housing is there is no silver-bullet solution,” he said. “It’s a rising-tide-lifts-all-ships thing.”
Werwath said Senate Bill 134 represents an important step for New Mexico to help fill those gaps but added the local level needs to catch up as well.
“If we can just get to the same thing for the local trust fund, if we had a recurring steady investment, then we can really start to fill that four-fifths gap.”
The city is attempting to find a recurring revenue stream for its Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Last year, Mayor Alan Webber pledged $3 million for the next two years but stopped short of offering the revenue on a recurring basis.
Alexandra Ladd, the city’s affordable housing director, said more money in the state fund would allow local funds to stretch further.
The city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund requires that every dollar spent by the city must be matched by $3 of outside funding.
“More state funds [equals] more leverage for local funds [which equals] bigger projects,” she wrote in an email.
Rodriguez said the Legislature approved about $34 million in one-time funding for the the trust fund for the 2023 fiscal year. The recurring funding will kick in the year after.
Rodriguez said she requested $70 million to help kickstart stagnant affordable housing projects but only received $34 million.
“We couldn’t get all the $70 million immediately,” she said, “but I will tell you what, we are going to leverage that as quickly as possible and launch these shovel-ready projects.”
