New Mexico will be spared any direct blow from the federal government declaring a water shortage for the first time at Lake Mead, one of the Colorado River’s major reservoirs, but the move signals a warming climate that’s likely to parch the state more in the future than it has in the past 20 years.
The declaration calls for reduced water supply to Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico, based on a 2019 agreement among these governments to curtail consumption if Lake Mead and Lake Powell’s levels become too low.
Known as Tier 1 cuts, they won’t affect New Mexico.
That means they won’t further decrease the water flowing from the Colorado River Basin through the federal San Juan-Chama Project to Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Rio Grande Valley farmers.
These users already have seen their allocation fall this year to 60 percent of the maximum due to a changing climate depleting the Colorado River by roughly 20 percent since the late 1990s. Years of warmer, drier weather have led to less rain and snow replenishing the river and have increased the rate of evaporation.
Water managers and other experts foresee more austere cuts in the future, which will demand more conservation and efficient use.
“We’re just getting started in terms of learning to live with less water,” said John Fleck, director of the University of New Mexico’s water resources program, in a video made in response to the declaration. “Because of climate change, the available supply of water keeps shrinking, and we expect it to continue to shrink even more.”
In all, seven Western states tap the Colorado River to provide water in a basin where 40 million people live. These states forged a water-sharing agreement in 1922 known as the Colorado River Compact, which divided the states into upper and lower basins, with each basin operating under its own guidelines.
New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming are in the upper basin, while Arizona, Nevada and California are in the lower one.
There are now no provisions for the upper basin states to curb water use in a drought, Fleck said in a phone interview. And there’s no appetite politically to institute such water-conservation rules, he said, adding it might be unavoidable in the future.
Cities such as Santa Fe and Albuquerque are in a good position to weather the Colorado River’s depletion in the coming years because they have alternative sources such as groundwater — unlike states that depend solely on the Colorado River, Fleck said.
Farmers are more vulnerable to an increasingly arid Southwest because they require more water for their operations and lack urban infrastructure, he added.
The head of a regional irrigation district agreed farmers face greater hardship with climate change.
“It’s the cold, hard truth about water shortages,” said Mike Hamman, CEO and chief engineer for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. “You’re hearing about it all through the West.”
Hamman said the district relied on San Juan-Chama water to help growers get by in the late spring and early summer until the rains came. Even with a smaller allocation this year, it proved vital, he said.
“If we didn’t have the San Juan-Chama water, we would’ve been in a world of hurt,” Hamman said.
In the future, if the allotment is severely cut back, more farmers will have to fallow their land, change to less water-consuming crops or opt out, he said.
The regional reservoirs are at an all-time low, so there is no backup water to draw on in lean times such as this.
Without ample supplemental water from the San Juan-Chama system, the only farmers who could grow crops are those who irrigate from wells, Hamman said. And they can’t overpump groundwater because that could deplete the wells to the point that they disconnect from the Rio Grande.
In the city of Santa Fe, the water diverted from the Rio Grande comes from the San Juan-Chama, and so far this year, that has been enough to supply the city with 75 percent of its drinking water, said Jesse Roach, the city’s Water Division director.
The rest of the city’s water comes from well fields that have recharged since the Buckman Direct Diversion was built a decade ago. Roach said he expects to use even more river water as the weather cools.
In addition, water levels at the city’s Nichols and McClure reservoirs have risen by 20 percent in the past six weeks, Roach said.
To better deal with climate change depleting the Colorado River, the city aims to install a pipeline so more of the San Juan-Chama water can be used and then returned to the Rio Grande, Roach said.
Environmentalists and other critics have bashed the proposed return-flow system, saying it raises many concerns yet to be addressed.
Among them are how well the system would filter out pharmaceuticals and other household toxins flushed down toilets, how it would be paid for and how the city’s current water treatment system, which has had problems, could be upgraded to this high level.
Roach thinks all the concerns can be addressed.
“We would like to make our San Juan-Chama water go further by implementing the return-flow,” Roach said.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water supply in the West, released a 24-month forecast of the Colorado River.
The Tier 1 cuts were triggered by projections that Lake Mead will drop to 1,065 feet in January, about 10 feet below the threshold that requires reduced supply to the lower basin states. The lake is at its lowest level since it was built in the mid-1930s, as seen by the “bathtub ring” marking the water’s historic height on jutting rock formations.
The cuts help ensure the Glen Canyon Dam has enough water to generate power for 5 million homes. Tier 2 restrictions may come as soon as next year.
The century-old water-sharing pact was made during an exceptionally wet cycle, so the allotments to the states, Mexico and federal agencies are oversized, Fleck said. Those acting as water experts were aware of inevitable dry cycles but ignored the science and let the deal pass with little objection, he added.
As a result, the water supply has become increasingly strained as the Southwest has gotten hotter and drier, a trend climate scientists call aridification. Parched soil soaks up runoff from rain and snow, keeping it from flowing into rivers, all while hotter temperatures cause greater evaporation.
Fleck credited the Western states with becoming better at conserving and reusing water over the years. That has helped offset the effects of a warming climate.
“The things we have done well, we need to do more of, because we’re not all the way there yet,” Fleck said.
