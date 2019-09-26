Fredrick Prescott’s 30-foot-tall, 8,450-pound blue giraffe sculpture is hoisted by crane Thursday to a new location at the Prescott Gallery & Sculpture Garden on Siler Park Lane. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
Artist Fredrick Prescott watches as his blue giraffe is moved. Prescott, who has sold animal sculptures around the world, said the giraffe is his tallest and heaviest artwork yet. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
Fredrick Prescott’s 30-foot-tall, 8,450-pound blue giraffe sculpture is hoisted by crane Thursday to a new location at the Prescott Gallery & Sculpture Garden on Siler Park Lane. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
Artist Fredrick Prescott watches as his blue giraffe is moved. Prescott, who has sold animal sculptures around the world, said the giraffe is his tallest and heaviest artwork yet. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican