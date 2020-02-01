In the wake of the devastating riot at the state penitentiary in 1980, then-state Attorney General Jeff Bingaman conducted a six-month investigation of the uprising and its causes.
The seeds of the carnage — everything from spoiled food to untrained guards, to management’s practice of controlling inmates through informants — led Bingaman to conclude conditions were so bad within the prison that inmates had no reason not to riot.
“The only incentive given to prisoners was: We won’t punish you if you do what we want,” Bingaman, a retired U.S. senator, said in a recent interview. “There were no carrots. It was all sticks.”
The tenuous, uneasy balance between carrots and sticks has been the story of the state prison system ever since the smoldering rubble of the 1980 riot cooled.
Though Corrections Department officials tout the improvements they have made in the past four decades, inmates question just how far the state has come — often writing letters and filing lawsuits over poor treatment, lack of programming, and inadequate medical and mental heath care at the state’s prisons, some of which are run by private companies.
In his 1980 report, Bingaman made two recommendations for how the state could guard against a similar event.
• Establish and fund an incentive-based inmate corrections policy that would encourage better behavior through education, programming and improved treatment.
• Hire and hold accountable stable, professional management to implement that policy.
Whether the state has followed those suggestions depends on whom you talk to.
Attorney Mark Donatelli, who has worked as a prisoner representative on the landmark Duran Consent Decree for the past 30-plus years, said recently, “There was an absolute and total failure by the Legislature” to honor recommendations made by Bingaman in the aftermath of the riot.
Instead of hiring more and better people and giving them more and better training, building halfway houses and creating meaningful programs, including education and job training, Donatelli said the state simply built more prisons through the years.
“Who was over there directing the financial decisions that the state made about the direction of Corrections? Architects. Builders,” said Donatelli, who headed the Public Defender’s Office at the time of the riot. “… Instead of looking at the recommendations that were in the report about the root causes of crime in New Mexico and putting the money where the citizens advisory council had recommended, we built the most expensive prison system in the United States.”
Not only did the new prisons fail to address many of the issues at the heart of the uprising, Donatelli said, they compounded an existing one by giving prison officials the means to continue and increase the use of solitary confinement, which experts say has devastating effects on inmates’ mental health.
Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero said in a recent interview she read Bingaman’s report “years ago” but wasn’t familiar with its recommendations.
However, she said today’s corrections system — which costs New Mexico taxpayers about $360 million a year — is much different from the one that existed in 1980.
For example, Tafoya Lucero said corrections officers no longer go from a job interview to being given a uniform and a set of keys. Prospective guards must go through an eight-week training course at the New Mexico Corrections Training Academy, which opened a year after the uprising.
“Nowadays we spend an awful lot of time doing rigorous training with staff members not only in defensive tactics but a variety of communication skills,” she said.
Tafoya Lucero said “just over 30 percent” of inmates are enrolled in education programs, all general population inmates are enrolled in some sort of work assignment and the department has a classification system that helps place inmates in the appropriate facility, which was not the case prior to 1980.
And she said the Corrections Department has created policies to govern many aspects of state prison operations — recommended as a way to combat inconsistencies that accompany turnover among top officials.
But statistics show many of the issues Bingaman identified following the 1980 riot persist.
There have been seven homicides and 26 suicides in state prisons since 2007, a department spokesman said.
A 2018 Legislative Finance Committee report found violence among state prison inmates had spiked to its highest rate in a decade.
Staff vacancies range from about 25 percent to more than 40 percent at the 11 prison facilities across the state, according to a report compiled in late 2018 by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s transition team.
“Short staffing is equated with less programming and has created a prison system with ‘too many idle inmates,’ ”
according to the report, which said overtime costs to cover key positions are about $18 million a year.
Tafoya Lucero said programming is “definitely not where it needs to be,” but she’s working to rebuild it.
Also, its classification system hasn’t been updated in nearly two decades. A revamp is in progress, though the projected end date is about two years out.
The chronic issues within the Corrections Department are a source of frustration for many state lawmakers.
Rep. Moe Maestas — whose uncle, Dwight Duran, filed a lawsuit over conditions in 1977 that later led to a consent decree many credit with forcing reforms after the riot — said the state learned a lesson from the uprising in the sense the Corrections Department no longer is underfunded by the Legislature.
But Maestas, D-Albuquerque, added that because many voters don’t care about penal reform and most legislators operate with only a vague idea of what issues face the prison system, the department operates with very little oversight.
“The oversight of the Department of Corrections is a 10-minute presentation [at the Legislature]. This year, that presentation took like three minutes. I went to the restroom and missed it. Nobody asks any questions; they just say, ‘Cha-ching, $386 million, thank you.’ ”
Maestas added: “They want us to leave them alone. And when we ask questions, it’s ‘How dare you?’ and ‘Why do you want to know?’ That’s the mentality of that institution.”
Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, who serves on the legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee with Maestas, disagreed with the notion the department operates without legislative oversight or is reluctant to answer questions.
“When I’ve asked questions, they’ve answered,” Rehm said, adding the committee tours one of the state’s prisons each year and talks to inmates.
Another committee member — Rep. Zachary J. Cook, R-Ruidoso — said he doesn’t feel the department is intentionally hiding the ball from legislators, but he said he agrees with Maestas that Corrections Department officials are resistant to restructuring.
“Other states around us are making serious changes to their criminal justice system, and we’ve given it a lot of lip service over the past few years. But we can’t get people on the same page, which is really frustrating,” he said.
Cook cited prison officials’ opposition to solitary confinement reforms and Lujan Grisham’s 2019 veto of a probation reform bill as examples.
Tafoya Lucero, who worked in the department for 18 years before she was named by the governor as Cabinet secretary last year, pointed to the department’s accreditation by the American Correctional Association as evidence the agency is meeting industry standards and doesn’t need outside oversight.
“I think our staff do a great job in their jobs,” she said. “We do a great job training them to do their jobs, and we have lots of internal audit procedures. And when it’s necessary, we bring in external places to look into areas we believe are concerning.”
Asked to give an example of a time when the department invited outside oversight, Tafoya Lucero said it hasn’t happened on her watch.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.