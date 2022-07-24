With a little more than three months until the general election, New Mexico’s Republican Party faces Mission Improbable.

It must try to sell to the public a largely unknown slate of candidates for statewide offices. The Republican Party chairman, Amarillo Steve Pearce, wasted what should have been a terrific midterm opportunity because of a thin bench.

Under Pearce’s leadership, Republicans didn’t bother fielding a candidate for one of the more potent positions, that of state auditor. It’s the office assigned to stop government waste and fraud.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

