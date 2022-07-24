With a little more than three months until the general election, New Mexico’s Republican Party faces Mission Improbable.
It must try to sell to the public a largely unknown slate of candidates for statewide offices. The Republican Party chairman, Amarillo Steve Pearce, wasted what should have been a terrific midterm opportunity because of a thin bench.
Under Pearce’s leadership, Republicans didn’t bother fielding a candidate for one of the more potent positions, that of state auditor. It’s the office assigned to stop government waste and fraud.
Democrat Joseph Maestas is on a free ride in the general election to becoming state auditor. His only competition, Libertarian candidate Robert Jason Vaillancourt, told me he plans to withdraw from the race as soon as this week.
“It’s a bad year for me,” said Vaillancourt, who was preparing for the funerals of two family members. “I really have no intention of continuing in the election for auditor.”
Vaillancourt, as sincere as they come, initially agreed to run to increase the visibility of the Libertarian Party. In a state of more than 2 million residents, Pearce and better-financed Republicans failed to find anyone to run for the open auditor’s seat.
Former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti heads the Republican slate as its nominee for governor. Ronchetti is the party’s only widely known candidate in the statewide races.
Yet Republican insiders at their convention denied Ronchetti a place on the primary ballot. He had to submit petition signatures to qualify for a five-way primary that he won with 58 percent of the vote.
So out of step were Republican regulars that they would have eliminated their only candidate with a chance to defeat Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
At times, it seems Pearce and his crew don’t know much about their roster of nominees. For instance, they distributed a half-baked news release hailing the election of more African Americans in Republican primaries across the nation.
“Here in New Mexico, Anthony Thornton is poised to become the state’s first African American lieutenant governor,” the Republican staff wrote.
Too bad Pearce and his underlings omitted another Black Republican, Jeremy Gay, their nominee for state attorney general. It took six hours for the party to issue another statement mentioning Gay’s candidacy.
With a private practice in Gallup, Gay is a mystery man to many voters. If his own party can’t seem to remember him, Gay won’t have a chance in the election. His opponent is Democrat Raúl Torrez, the district attorney of Bernalillo County.
Republicans nominated former Democrat Harry Montoya for state treasurer. Montoya switched to the Republican Party four years ago.
A two-term Santa Fe County commissioner as a Democrat, Montoya decided he fit better in the Republican Party.
“It really came down to the conservative values I’ve always had — faith, family, community,” Montoya said in an interview.
He figures he needs an infusion of money to distinguish himself in the general election. His opponent for the open seat is Democrat Laura Montoya.
“I cannot find another statewide race where there were two candidates with the same surname,” Harry Montoya said. “Voters are going to see two Montoyas and flip a coin or something unless they know who I am.”
Along with Ronchetti, Harry Montoya is the Republican with the best opportunity to win. Laura Montoya prevailed in a bitter Democratic primary that saw outgoing state Treasurer Tim Eichenberg attack her publicly to boost another Democratic candidate.
Eichenberg’s tactics backfired. But the fractious Democratic primary might help Harry Montoya pick off voters from his former party.
There’s less hope for Audrey Trujillo, the Republican nominee for secretary of state. She is perhaps best-known for causing another embarrassing episode for Chairman Pearce.
Trujillo in 2019 posted a vulgar item about Lujan Grisham on the state Republican Party’s Facebook page. The Republicans apologized to Lujan Grisham and said they had revoked Trujillo’s posting privileges.
Now Trujillo is the Republican nominee to oversee elections as secretary of state. She faces the Democratic incumbent, Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
Toulouse Oliver in 2020 annihilated a wild claim of voting irregularities in New Mexico made by Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer and conspiracy theorist for defeated former President Donald Trump.
Jefferson Byrd is the Republicans’ other statewide candidate. He’s running for land commissioner. Byrd arrives with a track record after serving for almost four years as a member of the state Public Regulation Commission.
The lone Republican on the PRC, Byrd joined all four Democrats in rejecting Avangrid Inc.’s proposed $8 billion acquisition of PNM Resources Inc. Avangrid is an energy company with a base in New England but an abiding interest in a Western toehold.
Byrd gained visibility from his work on the PRC and from two failed campaigns for Congress in New Mexico’s 3rd District. This is his first statewide campaign. The Democratic land commissioner, Stephanie Garcia Richard, is seeking a second term.
One statewide win would give Pearce something to crow about. Two would be cause for a Republican parade. If Pearce loses all six races, he will slink away as the GOP begins another rebuilding year.