The 2020 Democratic presidential contest is most likely headed to Texas for the third televised debate of the party’s primary campaign.
Houston is expected to host the Democratic debate Sept. 12 and 13, sponsored by ABC News and the Spanish-language network Univision, according to two people with direct knowledge of the plans who requested anonymity to share confidential details.
ABC executives are close to completing a contract with a Houston-based venue, the people said. Although the papers are not yet signed, both network and party are anticipating a late-summer event in the Texas city, where the average September temperature can reach the high 80s.
Like Miami, which hosted the Democrats’ first debate in June, Houston was among the final group of cities considered to host next year’s Democratic convention. (Milwaukee eventually took the prize.) The choice of Texas could also be seen as a statement of intent by the party to be competitive in a state that has not been won by a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976.
The last time that Democrats hosted a presidential primary debate in Texas was in February 2008, when Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton met in Austin at an event sponsored by CNN and Univision.
Representatives from ABC and the Democratic National Committee, which oversees the primary debates, declined to comment Tuesday.
The third debate, which will preempt ABC’s usual weeknight programming, is expected to include a more condensed version of the current, sprawling Democratic field. A total of 20 candidates appeared over two nights in Miami last month, and 20 are expected for the second Democratic debate in Detroit in July, which will also be split between two nights to accommodate the number of contenders.
But Democratic officials tightened requirements for the ABC debate, raising the threshold that candidates must meet for national polling performance and the number of unique donors to their campaigns.
Ratings for the first Democratic debate in Miami, hosted by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, exceeded industry expectations. The June 28 event — which featured a clash between Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Vice President Joe Biden — was seen live by about 18 million Americans, a record for a Democratic primary debate and a sign of intense early engagement with the 2020 race.
CNN is hosting the Detroit debate on July 30 and 31, which will be moderated by two of the network’s leading political correspondents, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, along with prime-time anchor Don Lemon.
In a move borrowed from the playbook of reality TV, CNN will broadcast a live drawing July 18 in prime time to determine which of the qualifying candidates will appear on which night.
ABC News, for its part, has emerged as a competitive player in early coverage of the 2020 presidential race.
The View, an ABC talk show aimed at women, has become a required stop for Democratic hopefuls. Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, was asked by a voter in Iowa when he would appear on the show, and Biden headed to its Manhattan studio for his first television interview after announcing his candidacy.
Overall, 11 candidates chose ABC News programs to announce their candidacy or grant their first TV news interview. The list includes Harris, who declared her run on the network’s morning show, Good Morning America.