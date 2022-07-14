City officials fielded a flurry of questions Thursday night at a neighborhood meeting on redevelopment plans for the 64-acre midtown campus
u How much will it cost to buy a new home at the city-owned site?
u How will the city prevent people with deep pockets from buying so-called affordable homes and then selling them for profit or converting them to short-term rentals?
u How will the city preserve property values in surrounding neighborhoods?
The early neighborhood notification meeting, another step in what has become the city’s yearslong process of preparing to overhaul the former college campus on
St. Michael’s Drive, was primarily focused on plans to rezone the property to allow for more dense housing and commercial space. But many residents who spoke at the event were most interested in whether the project would help ease an affordable housing crisis.
The property is now zoned R-5 (five dwelling units per acre), but the plan is to rezone it as C-2 mixed-use, with space for over 270,000 square feet of retail space, 1,100 housing units and more than 6 acres of open space.
The city plans to submit a rezoning proposal to the Santa Fe Planning Commission on Aug. 22, followed by a commission vote Oct. 6.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the final Midtown Redevelopment Plan on Oct. 26 — a year and a half after a Dallas-based development group asked to terminate its deal with the city as the property’s presumptive master developer and about five years after redevelopment preparations began.
“There is a lot of time for additional refinements to the master plan,” midtown project manager Daniel Hernandez told attendees Thursday night. “We want to make sure we are on track with what we heard and refine — tweak — over the next few months.”
One resident, who inquired about the possible cost of homes built on the property, told Hernandez and other officials he didn’t consider homes over $300,000 to be affordable. According to the presentation neighbors heard, 200 to 300 of the homes expected to be built at the site would be priced at an “affordable level.” Officials did not provide projected price ranges.
City Affordable Housing Director Alexandra Ladd said, “It is not about setting the prices. It is about finding out what the prices need to be, to be affordable to a whole range of incomes.”
In response to concerns about people or businesses purchasing homes for investment purposes, Lee Logston, a city asset development manager, said the city could include guidelines in its request for development proposals that preserve affordability.
“The city owns all the space, and as such, we are able to call the shots on those sorts of things,” he said.
Ladd said the city also plans to create land-use restrictions that would prevent people from selling the homes on the open market, as opposed to selling to another income-qualified buyer.
“We do not price-restrict any units without assurance it will be preserved that way,” she said.
The city plans to parcel out the land and sell it to developers. Hernandez noted, however, if a developer wanted to strike a long-term lease with the city, remaining as the landlord, the city would be in favor of exploring that option.
Preserving property values in nearby neighborhoods also is part of the campus’s development plan, Hernandez said, adding the proposal includes a stabilization strategy for the nearby Hopewell-Mann neighborhood. “There is always a concern about the unintended consequences of development in a city,” he said. “Especially when there is an adjacent neighborhood.”