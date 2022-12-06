It’s tough watching all that chorizo being made at the statehouse. What happens outside public view can be even uglier. This is one of those stories.

It began when House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, appointed himself to serve on the seven-member committee that screened and nominated candidates for the powerful state Public Regulation Commission.

Egolf’s unusual maneuver was straight from the Huey Long playbook of maintaining political power. Egolf helped create legislation establishing the nominating committee. Then Egolf decided no one in a state of 2 million people could provide better service on the committee than he could.

