Outgoing state Speaker of the House Brian Egolf drops the gavel at the end of a Friday mock training session for new lawmakers at the Capitol. Egolf says the State Ethics Commission’s general counsel gave him the OK to nominate himself to the PRC nominating commission before reversing course after an ethics complaint was filed against the action. Egolf says he resigned from the committee as part of a settlement.
Speaker of the House Brian Egolf speaks Friday at the state Capitol with representatives-elect Harlan Vincent, left, and Tanya Mirabal Moya at the beginning of a mock session with the 16 new lawmakers. Egolf is leaving the position Jan. 17.
It’s tough watching all that chorizo being made at the statehouse. What happens outside public view can be even uglier. This is one of those stories.
It began when House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, appointed himself to serve on the seven-member committee that screened and nominated candidates for the powerful state Public Regulation Commission.
Egolf’s unusual maneuver was straight from the Huey Long playbook of maintaining political power. Egolf helped create legislation establishing the nominating committee. Then Egolf decided no one in a state of 2 million people could provide better service on the committee than he could.
“I think I made a helpful contribution,” the speaker told me Tuesday. “I didn’t make a penny or profit in any way. I volunteered a lot of time that took me away from work, and we ran a process that was more transparent than anything seen before at that level.”
Rep. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque, opposed Egolf’s involvement in nominating utility regulators. Garcia filed an ethics complaint saying the speaker violated the Governmental Conduct Act.
Once friends, Garcia and Egolf became foes after a series of clashes. Garcia, 71, is 25 years older than Egolf but junior to the speaker in terms of power and influence. Garcia’s ethics complaint against the speaker was the latest episode in their combative association.
Garcia made his complaint public in early August. Egolf called it a publicity ploy and forged ahead. The speaker even became chairman of nominating committee, guiding it through the selection of finalists to serve on the PRC.
Egolf’s committee voted unanimously Friday to send the names of nine candidates for the PRC to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The three people she selects as utility regulators will take office in January.
Curious developments followed the committee’s action. Egolf resigned from the nominating panel soon after voting on the finalists. That same day, a lawyer with the State Ethics Commission finally got around to making a preliminary decision on Garcia’s complaint against Egolf.
“I conclude that the complaint’s allegation that the respondent violated the Governmental Conduct Act is supported by probable cause,” wrote Walker Boyd, general counsel of the ethics commission.
Egolf said he was blindsided by Boyd’s statement and called it a reversal.
“Mr. Boyd had said my appointment did not appear to be a violation of the Governmental Conduct Act,” Egolf told me. “He asked me to resign as part of a settlement offer. If I agreed to what he proposed by December 1 and I resigned from the committee by December 10, Mr. Boyd said he would seek dismissal of Miguel Garcia’s complaint.”
Egolf refused to sign a settlement agreement. He called it an unwarranted demand by Boyd. Only after being rebuffed did Boyd change his position and find probable cause to send the complaint before a hearing officer, Egolf said.
Boyd told me he could not comment, as he is bound by confidentiality laws on pending ethics complaints, but Egolf and Garcia are not.
Egolf declined to provide me with a copy of the settlement offer he said Boyd made in writing. Egolf said he might one day make it public.
The ethics commission offered another deal to Egolf. Jeremy Farris, its executive director, sent Egolf a letter explaining how the speaker could avoid a hearing. “To correct the alleged violation, you must resign from the Public Regulation Commission Nominating Committee within ten days of the date of this letter,” Farris wrote on Dec. 2. Egolf says Boyd knew 10 days in advance that Egolf was going to resign Friday.
Disagreement abounds on whether Egolf did anything wrong by serving as a dual legislator and nominator of utility regulators.
In a statement leaked by someone else, Boyd referenced a possible violation of the state constitution by Egolf. Boyd cited a section that prohibits a legislator from appointing himself to a civil office created during his term.
Capitol insider Raúl Burciaga holds an opposing view. An attorney and director of the Legislative Council Service, Burciaga reviewed state law at Egolf’s request. Burciaga wrote in an email Egolf appointing himself would be unusual but there was “nothing prohibitive” about it.
It appears the ethics commission will do nothing about Garcia’s complaint now that Egolf has resigned from the PRC nominating panel.
If the ethics commission wanted to pursue a case against Egolf, it probably could. He did not run for reelection but remains speaker of the House until Jan. 17. That’s opening day of the legislative session, when the 70 state representatives will elect his successor as speaker.
Egolf says he will hand off the gavel as he gets out of politics — a ceremonial finish to one last year of controversy.
