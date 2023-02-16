At the halfway point of the 60-day legislative session, New Mexico's proposed budget is halfway to the governor's desk.

The $9.43 billion spending plan, which includes average 5% pay raises for state government employees and leaves room for rebates for taxpayers, is headed to the Senate Finance Committee after passing the House 52-17 Thursday.

Seven Republicans joined all 45 Democrats in the House in voting to advance House Bill 2.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.