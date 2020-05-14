Libertarian
Jerry D. Gage
Age: 58.
Lives in: Rio Communities.
Educational background: Attending Central New Mexico Community College.
Occupation: Army veteran who retired from the retail industry.
Relevant experience: Team player but will take lead.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Speeding tickets.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Personal.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Stay home as ordered.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? First be appraised at what efforts are already in place and then be advised as to what efforts we need for the future.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? First be apprised at what efforts are already in place and then be advised as to what efforts we need for the future.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? Economical advancement, civil awareness and common sense.
Who is your political hero or heroine and why? Abraham Lincoln; he was the ultimate referee for the bloodiest battle in American history, the Civil War.
Democrats
Rebecca "Becky" King Spindle
Age: 45.
Lives in: Stanley.
Educational background: Graduated from Moriarty High School, attended New Mexico State University.
Occupation: Rancher.
Relevant experience: Member of the Moriarty-Edgewood School District board, mother, small-business owner.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? Not that I am aware of.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? The Legislature must work with not just the governor, but local governments to assess the overall economic impact to the state. We must include swift actions to secure federal aid assistance as well as a complete assessment of lost revenues from gross receipts taxes to make our local governments whole. Additionally, we must immediately utilize our Land Grant Permanent Fund to shore up revenues.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? New Mexico needs to think outside the box and invest in technology in all economic sectors, including agribusiness, micro loans for start up small businesses, and expand our efforts to export products to other markets.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? We need to increase the total resources to our local law enforcement offices while also increasing funding to address the growing opioid epidemic in our state. Mental health is a major part of our opioid epidemic and should be expanded.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office your seeking? Education, economy and crime.
Who is your political hero or heroine and why? My grandmother, Alice King. She was able to make changes through her platform as first lady of New Mexico. Her commitment to the children of our state is what has driven me to seek public office and continue the fight for our state's children.
Matthew McQueen
Age: 52.
Lives in: Galisteo.
Educational background: BA, Williams College; JD, University of Michigan Law School; MS, University of Michigan School of Natural Resources; MBA, University of New Mexico, Anderson School of Business.
Occupation: Attorney.
Relevant experience: Extensive nonprofit and public service volunteer experience, 25-plus years as an attorney, six years in the Legislature.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I think the governor and her team are doing an excellent job. The more we limit the spread and infection rate of the virus, the sooner we will be able to start to get back to normal. A rush to "reopen the economy" includes the very real risk of worsening — and thus extending — the pandemic.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? The need to diversify New Mexico's economy away from oil and gas has gone from urgent to critical. We should continue to pursue our strengths, including tourism and film. We should facilitate tech transfer from the labs, expand rural broadband, and invest in skills-based education. And the time is right for recreational cannabis and public banking.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? The long-term solutions to crime are a safe and secure family life, quality public education, good job opportunities throughout New Mexico, and these will always be priorities. We must fix behavioral health for addiction and increase diversion programming. Crimes with guns or against children should be punished swiftly and justly.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and will be a particularly hard economic blow in New Mexico. As we recover, we must: 1. Diversify our economy and increase opportunity; 2. Support our local, independent businesses; 3. Continue the progress we've made in public education.
Who is your political hero or heroine and why? Barack Obama was (is) and outstanding example of integrity and dignity; Teddy Roosevelt advanced the cause of conservation, and Dwight Eisenhower's farewell address is must reading still today.
Republican
Christina Estrada
Age: 46.
Lives in: Estancia.
Educational background: High school.
Occupation: Landlord/rancher.
Relevant Experience: Voter.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Let each business decide if they want to be open to the public. Each person should have their own choice to wear a mask or not.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? Work together, use common sense [and] listen to the voters.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? I worked in a detention facility and most crime is due to drug addiction. Major arrests need to be made on the drug traffickers and dealers.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? I want to give back the power to the people. Help New Mexico live up to its motto, the Land of Enchantment. Stop the division of our state; we need to unite.
Who is your political hero or heroine and why? Davy Crockett.
