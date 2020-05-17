Editor's note: Responses were edited for length. For complete responses, go to www.santafenewmexican.com. Democratic candidate Yolanda Sena did not respond to requests for information.
House District 45
DEMOCRATS
Name: Carmichael Dominguez
Age: 49
Educational background: Associate's degree in applied science, Santa Fe Community College
Occupation: Retired cartographer, state Department of Transportation
Relevant experience: Three terms as a Santa Fe city councilor; former member of the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education; city of Santa Fe Planning Commissioner; board member for a number of local nonprofits.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? To begin, “blunting” this pandemic will mean, first and foremost, saving lives. My No. 1 priority is to continue to advocate for the measures that we know will work with regard to saving lives — not guesswork. At this point, we know social distancing guidelines along with Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for protecting ourselves and are families are essential to all New Mexicans.
These measures alone without the introduction of a proven medical method/s to effectively treat this virus will likely delay any large-scale economic recovery — but again, they will save lives. Still, we are witnessing creative and progressive plans of action at both the state and local level that individuals and communities have already put into action.
I would encourage New Mexicans to continue to get creative and stay compassionate, and I would like to see more incentives provided so we can continue to work together and rebuild.
There are many lessons that we have already learned from this COVID-19 reality. We know, for example, that it is possible to work from home and be productive. Companies and corporations large and small are seeing this on a global scale and are beginning to embrace plans that include working remotely from home as the standard — not the exception.
We know that people will continue to support small and local business with food deliveries and takeout, and other services — but we are also keenly aware that while we support business, we must follow safe procedures for the longevity of economic success, not for just for the immediate.
We know that our children and young people can, and do learn online — and even though face-to-face contact in many educational scenarios work best — we have come together while our educators continue to enrich, inform and teach our children and young people. Teachers, administrators, parents and students are working tirelessly to see that education is not deterred.
All of this requires a concerted effort to work together — but to work responsibly, because we value the safety and care of every human being. There are no conditions nor measures of importance when it comes to people’s lives.
State leaders must work closely with health care professionals and researchers to determine when the experts believe it is reasonable and safe to “reopen” responsibly in New Mexico.
And we must understand that a “business as usual” scenario may not happen for a while — and to push too soon for a return to what we are accustomed to, would be both irresponsible and dangerous and, in the end, will not work.
I advocate for every possible resource to produce reliable and consistent testing measures. We have one of the most sophisticated team of experts and scientists in the world at Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratories and we must work tirelessly to increase their efforts as they work with other research centers around the nation and the world to determine a way to responsibly ease us out of this crisis — with safety at the helm.
At some point, New Mexico will have to conduct a special session to address the economic impacts and provide some economic relief to New Mexicans, and yes, a strong recovery and implementation plan must be created so New Mexicans can adjust and grow then grow again.
In the meantime, we will continue to find creative ways to support our valuable business and enterprise but doing so safely and in the spirit of local community with statewide assistance.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? What we have seen in this crisis is measurable change and even some relief globally to our environment by simply reducing the kind of movement that produces emissions and pollution on so many levels.
But what lessons are we willing to take from this global crisis with regard to even the slightest relief in our environmental Co2 levels and emissions reduction?
If we can get creative in ways to support and sustain our economy, if we can keep people working remotely or by practicing the safe promotion of business — why should we believe that we cannot do the same in reducing our dependency on the gas and oil industry and other pollutants by diversifying our economy?
We have always demonstrated our ability to provide a trained and qualified workforce engaged in creating a clean environment industry to the State of New Mexico — but now we must demand it.
While we are in a crisis, we are also in a unique position of opportunity.
When we think and then act differently with regard to diversification of our economy, we introduce vast opportunities that have restrained innovative growth for far too long.
We are more open-minded to these challenges than ever before and I am confident that progressive changes will be introduced as we cripple our reliance on the gas and oil industry.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? First, we need to change our thinking. I would advocate focusing on a program- and people-centered mindset — because once we do, we will finally have the opportunity to not only help individuals lift themselves out of poverty, but reduce crime and the many incentives behind crime.
We must keep citizens safe and continue to target the worst of the worst violent criminals and keep them off the streets, but there are many ways we fall disastrously short of providing the means to successfully and reliably reduce crime.
Our mental health and substance abuse programs are in dire need of attention, large scale fiscal support on both the state and national level — in short,. I would like to see a complete overhaul of these programs in order to aid and address the underlying issues that often lead to crime.
Our communities need to support and embrace police officers, not fear them. We need to fiscally support and offer community engagement and assistance to police officers—but we must also equip these same officers with state-of-the-art training that includes dissuading bias and advocating restraint whenever possible along with equitable and justifiable treatment for every individual.
I will continue to support gun safety measures, as I have in the past, that will keep guns out of the hands of dangerous offenders.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you're seeking? My first priority is full access to health care. District 45 houses some of the poorest and at-risk populations in the City of Santa Fe and the state of New Mexico. Poverty and poor health care go hand in hand and New Mexico must do better to protect these populations.
When hard working men and women do not have the resources, they need to live healthy lifestyle with adequate, affordable access to health care without pre-existing parameters, there must be a change and I will commit my main effort to make that a reality.
Education is my next priority. Without an educated workforce, New Mexico will continue to fall into the lowest category of education across the nation. Strong and aggressive measures need to be taken immediately.
House District 45 houses one of the youngest populations in New Mexico and we have the opportunity to provide high tech training and innovative educational training to our young people. Next to health care, education is by far the most valuable return on the investment we make in people.
I would begin this with an unprecedented increase in New Mexico’s teacher salaries. This is something that can no longer simply be talked about. We will never compete at a level that is worthy of success and pride until we are willing to pay our educators a substantially higher living wage.
Research has historically shown that the states where education is a top fiscal priority—without fail, produce students that perform at the highest levels.
Our climate crisis is my next priority. New Mexico should be a leader in implementing an economy that is green. so that we can tell the world that not only do we care about the climate, but we also are implementing the innovative resources in New Mexico’s unique climate where the sun is king!
Our youth have spoken loud and clear about a world that they want and an earth that is cared for and sustained. We must determine that we undergo stark transformation in reducing pollution and gas and oil emissions and dependence. Environmental sustenance is no longer something that can be reserved for when we get around — we must aggressively reject any talk or action with regard to curbing strict environmental laws and policy.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? I suppose I should start at the beginning. My mom and dad named me after Stokely Carmichael. Stokely Carmichael was an activist and organizer who was born in Trinidad but grew up in America from a young age. As my parents put it, Carmichael “raised hell” about the Vietnam War.
He was also a founding member of the Black Panthers who were protesting the war in Vietnam, but Carmichael was primarily fighting and organizing during the Civil Rights movement. As I got older, I wanted to know more about Carmichael and I grew to admire and appreciate so many of his efforts, his speeches and his writing with regard to organizing and championing human rights as well as voting rights.
I have many political heroes, but among them I must highlight Sen. Robert Kennedy because he stood for justice, equality and he battled for civil rights.
President Obama broke barriers and is among my favorite political heroes because of how he articulated to the American people with calm and reason and brought class to the White House. Michelle Obama is simply a superstar, and behind every great man is an even greater woman.
Lisa Martinez
Age: 54
Educational background: McCurdy High School; Bachelor's degree, University of New Mexico; bachelor's degree, UCLA; master's degree, Harvard University; professional development and advanced management certificate courses.
Occupation: Designer and general contractor; retired from the state of New Mexico.
Relevant experience: I have experience — close to 30 years between state and local government — as well as in the private sector. I have leadership experience. I am entrepreneurial and will bring something new to the table — otherwise, why run? I am a visionary. Architecture school helped hone my skills (I am proud to be the first Hispanic woman to graduate from UCLA's Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Planning). I am honest and willing to stand up for what is right and true, even if it means I might not be popular. I am open-minded and I am an excellent listener. I am confident and determined to continue to be of service as public service has been, and remains my passion. I've come to be known as an innovative and results-driven leader focused on accomplishing what others say "can't be done." If elected, I know I can make a significant difference for the citizens of our city and our state. My full bio can be found on my website at: lisamartinez2020.com
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? COVID-19 presents the greatest challenge to New Mexico in a generation. Our state needs to help coordinate and provide more testing, including procuring tests, evaluating results, and coordinating quarantines of the afflicted and monitoring those who may have come into contact with them. We must also make sure our valiant nurses, doctors, and medical staff, as well as first responders like police, fire, and paramedics, have the supplies and equipment they need to work safely and remain healthy. There is a tendency to forget that other medical emergencies are still occurring — heart attacks, strokes, pregnancies, and appendicitis, just to highlight some — so ensuring our health system is not overwhelmed is a major priority. Additionally, many families are now worried about health care costs and whether their insurance is sufficient — and some are worried about losing their insurance entirely. We must ensure that in this health crisis, everyone is covered, and those who are under-insured get their health care needs met. I applaud Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her efforts to broaden coverage options now, and I would work closely with her and others to make sure no one is left behind. Finally, although District 45 does not contain a significant Native American population, we are especially concerned about the stories coming out about how COVID-19 is decimating our Native American brothers and sisters. Our State, in concert with Federal and Tribal governments, must recognize the challenges faced in rural, Native American communities, and if elected, I will not forget them in our response.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? Jobs are the No. 1 issue in this campaign, and will be my top priority in the Roundhouse. Too many New Mexicans have lost or fear losing their jobs. They fear they will not be able to pay rent or the mortgage or even meet basic needs for their families. We must act quickly to protect our families and the jobs that keep them whole — and we must use every tool available to us to jumpstart the economy. Now, more than ever, we need leaders who have helped steer Santa Fe and New Mexico through crises in the past. If elected, I will focus on economic development appropriate to our City and State. This was a priority of mine working in State and local government and helped bring Santa Fe out of the Recession. Maintaining this focus will aid in creating new jobs and keeping those jobs that are most vulnerable at this time.
As furloughs are underway within our city, maintaining existing jobs starts with protecting the jobs of our State and local government employees, who provide essential services each day. These individuals form the life-blood of Santa Fe. Keeping state and city employees on payroll means they can spend money at our restaurants, shops, and other services, fueling our local economy. We must also go well beyond preserving our government jobs. I’m very proud that I have over 25 years’ experience creating jobs across New Mexico. My experiences working with developers, contractors, engineers, architects, electricians, plumbers, construction crews, laborers, pipefitters, and many others has taught me how our economy comes together and how we can boost it in times of crisis. Our small-businesses need help now as well, and we can develop micro-loan programs to keep them operating and paying their employees. We need to promote more innovative trade that promotes New Mexico’s specialty goods and services. We should further support worker re-training where necessary to help transition workers to new fields if necessary.
We can also create jobs and improve our quality of life by tackling two of the biggest long-term (and short-term) problems facing Santa Fe: housing costs and climate change. We can put people to work by incentivizing the building of more affordable housing—needed now perhaps more than ever—and investing in renewable and alternative energy technologies, which will lower carbon emissions, improve our air quality, and reduce long-term energy costs. Investing in affordable housing and renewable energy will help New Mexico get back to work faster and more effectively.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Sadly, New Mexico is a leading state in both property and violent crimes. Our families deserve safe neighborhoods and streets, and we need effective strategies to address these problems. New Mexico needs to be "smart" on crime. That means making sure that the most dangerous offenders are prioritized and punished by our criminal justice systems, and that we look to innovative alternatives to prison cells for many offenders including drug courts and rehabilitation centers. Local law enforcement needs the tools and training to crack down on repeat and violent offenders. One important tool would be to prioritize community policing where our law enforcement works cooperatively with the people in our neighborhoods to make our streets safer for everyone in our city and state.
I’d revisit recent bond reforms — many of which are helpful and long overdue — to make sure that repeat and high-risk offenders have more pre-trial supervision like ankle-monitoring, and easier bond revocation if necessary. More funding for probation and parole officers can help get offenders, especially younger and first-time offenders, back on track to productive, crime-free lives. These measures should reduce recidivism and help our families feel safer. Finally, the growing opioid epidemic in New Mexico is plaguing too many families.
While we should focus law enforcement resources on major traffickers, we need to also view this as a health issue and a mental health issue — without stigmatizing people. Taken together, we can change and even save many lives, but the resources and commitment must be there from our leaders — I will help drive that in the Roundhouse.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you're seeking? Apart from the coronavirus and its immediate needs discussed above, my top priorities:1. Jobs and economic revitalization; 2. Housing costs; 3. Environment, renewable/alternative energy and climate change.
Other policy priorities may be found on my website at: lisamartinez2020.com. I look at all three issues as interconnected, and along with good government, collaborative thinking, and a focus on problem solving, they represent my vision for helping improve the lives of the people of the 45th District and all New Mexicans. In addition to dealing with the fall-out of the health effects of COVID-19, we have to get people back to work safely and sustainably. My top priority will be bringing jobs to Santa Fe and New Mexico — and I’ve done it before.
Gov. Bill Richardson selected me to head the state’s Construction Industries Division, where I helped lead New Mexico and provide the oversight for building construction and public works projects across the state.
Second — housing. Santa Fe families are tired of being priced out of their own neighborhoods. This is personal to me, and as a member of the design and construction community, I know I can make a difference and help keep our community together
Third — the environment, renewable energy and climate change —this is an enormous issue and anyone who has lived in Santa Fe as long as I have (since the 1990’s) – and longer - knows our climate has changed. We’ve all experienced New Mexico’s climate getting hotter and drier. In Santa Fe, which in the past, always seemed to be cooler than other parts of the state, homes can no longer be designed without integral cooling systems. Precipitation patterns have changed with more intense droughts and so much less snow than we’re used to seeing across the state. Our goals need to include sustained efforts to mitigate consequences of less water, impacts of more excessive heat and the unfortunate increases of losses of life and property from wildfires. We need to develop stronger plans for safeguarding our state’s natural resources.
My design career has always been focused on understanding the impact a well-designed, environmentally responsible city and buildings can have on our climate. Architects can lead the climate change movement by designing the greenest, healthiest buildings and environments. As a member of the design and construction community as well as both a city and New Mexico State government employee, I’ve been in the unique position of collaborating with development partners, public agencies and community members to address issues related to climate change. These collaborations at the State level led to the development and adoption of the most progressive sustainability and energy conservation standards for the time. Being flexible when necessary, and knowing how to communicate with interested parties is a must when addressing our climate crisis.If elected, I will push this issue, knowing that we can create thousands of jobs across the state and improve our environment at the same time.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Maya Angelou is my political heroine. Though perhaps she may not strike some as a political figure, she has inspired me from the day she stood on the national stage in January 1993 and read the poem “On the Pulse of the Morning” at Bill Clinton’s inauguration. This event played a role and influenced my career as a public servant in the State of New Mexico. Angelou knew and worked with some of the greatest political leaders across the world, from Nelson Mandela to Bill Clinton. I admire how she inspired and brought people together from diverse backgrounds, from struggling, white rural communities to rural Hispanic areas, to African-American neighborhoods to actually find justice, heal, to “grow beyond racism, sexism, ageism and all those other ignorances.” She was about finding hope! More personally, like me, she was a minority woman who came from humble roots, went on to better herself and became educated. She never forgot her roots, and became a voice for the voiceless, eloquently speaking and marching for justice. , and working closely with leaders from around the world to fight for change and make the world a more just, more compassionate place. We need more leaders in government who have overcome personal obstacles and who can empathize with others and bring people together and inspire them. Maya Angelou personifies this for me, and for this, she is my heroine.
Linda Serrato
Age: 34
Educational background: Bachelor's degree in public policy from Stanford University
Occupation: Self-Employed.
Relevant experience: Former political director for Rep. Ben Ray Luján's Senate campaign. I have spent my career working in policy, advocacy, and campaigns. I worked on Capitol Hill for New Mexicans during the passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act following the Great Recession and saw firsthand the recovery efforts that helped states rebuild their economy faster. Most recently I worked as the political director for Rep. Ben Ray Lujan’s Senate campaign. In Santa Fe, I’m an active member of the community, having organized the Families Belong Together vigil in Santa Fe and a volunteer with Big brothers Big Sisters Mountain region.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? If we want to save New Mexico’s economy while maintaining our unique small business culture, we need our leaders to learn from the past, anticipate the future, and enact the policies that move New Mexico forward. We must invest resources into getting federal grants and protect our working families by ending the social security double tax and ensure we don’t return to taxes on essential items. This will help circulate money in our economy. In the long run, we must diversify our revenue beyond oil, increase taxes on out-of-state property owners and end corporate tax breaks. Finally, our state legislature must ensure worker protections like paid sick leave and paid family leave are available for our working families during and beyond any pandemic.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? My campaign refuses fossil fuel money because I believe our leaders must be able to build our budget based on the needs of our communities — not their donors. We need to diversify the types of businesses that call New Mexico home, ensuring they hire locally and offer attractive pay packages to attract and maintain a 21st century workforce. By investing in statewide broadband and excellent schools, we can align the best of New Mexico with the best new industries. We must end the corporate tax cuts that have failed to create significant job growth. We can tax high earners and out-of-state property owners their fair share and tax recreational marijuana (ensuring protections are in place). We must tax internet sales at the same rate as local brick-and-mortar stores that are central to our culture and a unique small businesses community. Finally, we need to end unfair taxes on middle income New Mexicans such as ending the Social Security double tax.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? We need to invest more in preventative efforts. New Mexico has one of the highest rates of working poor in the nation — Americans that work but still live in poverty. We have to include protections for our workers like paid sick leave, paid family leave and a living wage because no one who works hard should live in poverty or fear losing their income because of an illness.Our police force deserves the tools they need to protect our community and increase trust. In Santa Fe, we must increasing short-term housing for homeless individuals, especially families.
Increasing early education programs and support services like mental health professionals in our school to identify issues early and help our parents navigate the support that may exist. Our youth need programs that can help them identify their strengths and career paths they are eager to pursue. I am proud to be endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico and I believe we can work with our public schools to institute preventative programs.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? I am running to ensure our multigenerational working families are protected. Workers deserve protections like Paid Sick, Paid Family Leave, a living wage, and fair scheduling during or outside of a pandemic because emergencies strike families every day. We need to end the unfair taxes on seniors and veterans. Finally, we need to ensure the sustainability of our environment., protect access to public lands and end the false choice we’ve given to parents between a good education and reliance on oil and gas drilling. I refuse fossil fuel contributions to my campaign and have been endorsed by both the Rio Grande Chapter of Sierra Club and the New Mexico Youth Climate Strike.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Dolores Huerta is a relentless leader who unapologetically puts the needs of her community first. She leads with her heart, inspires countless people, and is still fighting for workers and families while in her 90s.
Patrick Varela
Age: 50
Educational background: Bachelor's in Business Administration from Colorado Technical University
Occupation: Santa Fe County Treasurer
Relevant experience: Building manager for the New Mexico Department of Transportation; industry manufacturing manager in private sector; past board member of the Santa Fe 400th Anniversary and Santa Fe Boys and Girls Club. Current board member of Santa Fe Railyard Community Corporation.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? When I ran for county treasurer in 2012, the Albuquerque Journal discovered I had placement and removal of a lien in October 2010. It was when I was going through a divorce and I was unaware of the lien. It was on for a total of 10-12 days and payment probably crossed paths.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I would concentrate on the Four Corners region where the outbreak is out of control. I would work with local hospitals that have had to lay off personnel to see if they could be deployed as traveling medics to that region to assist other health care workers. Also work with the Army Corps of Engineers to brainstorm and initiate methods to assist minimizing exposure of the virus to residents.
What steps would you take to diversity and strengthen New Mexico's economy? New Mexico is reliant on oil and gas revenues and what with the environment we are in now, it is evident we as a state will be struggling for some time. We need to start looking at renewable energy and companies that deal with renewable energy as new funding sources for the state.We as a state are fortunate to reside in a state where we have sun nearly all year round, wind and geothermal. Energy companies can utilize these resources and we can start to capture those revenues. We can work with the Land Commissioner to have ground-lease contracts with these companies for another funding source. I would also like to see the state work to attract other businesses to come into New Mexico to bring in additional tax revenues and a plus would be to add jobs.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Crime is a big issue and it can potentially drive away residents to other states. Taking action to reduce crime is a priority. I would first go to the source, and that would be to speak to the actual law enforcement officers. They see what is going on day to day and they would know what is needed to help to reduce crime in their areas.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? Sunset the law on taxation of Social Security benefits; address health care so it is affordable to all, including retiree health care premiums; With the National Education Association, increase educator pay and reasonable funding for classroom resources.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? My uncle, "Lucky" Varela. he taught me how to be a good public servant, how to listen with an open ear because the people are the indicators of what works and what does not, what is needed and what is not needed. He taught me a lot about the government of New Mexico and how it works. I took all that advice he gave me and have used it in my office and to serve as a role model for other treasurers around the state.
LIBERTARIANS
Helen Milenski
Age: 46
Educational background: Associate's degree in pre-engineering from the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos
Occupation: Research technician.
Relevant experience: Citizen, not a politician. I am a concerned citizen who has chosen to run for office. It is not my background or my chosen occupation to be a politician. Some think of politics as a career. It isn't. It is work done for public service, by concerned citizens who are willing to work to make a difference.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? I filed for bankruptcy over 20 years ago as a contingency of a divorce. I have never been party to any business that has filed for bankruptcy.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Our country was not prepared for a pandemic, and rather than pointing fingers at our failings we must focus on our recovery. To truly heal from this, we must acknowledge that people who are concerned about the victims of the virus are not just those directly infected. We have all been affected by this experience to greater or lesser degrees. The people who have had their livelihood ripped apart are also scarred and suffering. Being concerned about our economy is not selfish. Being concerned about the vulnerable people susceptible to the virus is not naive or foolish. Going forward, any person responsible for our governmental response must hold the needs and rights of the people in high regard and balance. If a politician leans to far in favor of either they are a detriment to the people and the office they hold. If elected, it will be my steadfast goal to respect the whole of the situation. In addition it will be crucial that we as a people, state and federal level, look at what preventative measures need to be in place so that when, not if, this happens again, we will not succumb to the same level of suffering.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? The past few months have taught us anew an old lesson. Never put all your eggs in one basket. We have to recognize the limits of relying on any one industry to keep us economically stable and strong. We must look at what makes the elements of a strong economy and groom those facets. Oil and gas are good commodities, but we have all been sorely reminded that small businesses are what carries our state. As a state representative it is part of the job to analyze each piece of legislation that has an impact on the community and balance what is restrictive to healthy commerce, and what is actually a beneficial regulation. Leaning into dogmatic political struggles impedes providing a balanced approach.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Crime is a problem in New Mexico. That is simply a truth. The crimes that are the greatest concern to the average citizen have to do with property crime and violent crime. It is a grave concern to people when they see child predators, violent criminals, and repeat offenders being released back to society like a turnstile system. No doubt there are some offenders who have lesser offenses and we need to encourage our judges to better deal with sentencing in a way that distinguishes the difference.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? If I am elected, it is my main objective to bring a fair, impartial and balanced intelligence to the job. Party politics have sorely skewed our Legislature. I want to serve my community, and as a state representative, I will be a servant first. I have no objective of a long political career. Thus, I have a greater focus to bring to bear on the Legislative burden, instead of being concerned with continual re-election campaigns and eyeing greater power or influence. The duty of a State Representative is to represent the will of and concern for the average citizen, thus it should be populated with more citizens and fewer politicians.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? I have three. Abraham Lincoln for respecting of the duty of office. Shirley Temple-Black for showing poise and dignity while advancing the role of women in government. Last, but by far not the least, Madeleine Albright for her sound wisdom and solid strength. She has been a powerful voice of reason in some of the greatest matters to face our nation since WWII.
