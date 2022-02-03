A record-high $8.47 billion budget that would boost state government spending in New Mexico by nearly 14 percent in the upcoming fiscal year passed the House on a 56-13 vote after a three-hour debate that largely focused on whether the unprecedented level of spending is sustainable.
The proposed budget, which includes funding to give teachers, judges and other state employees raises, as well as what one lawmaker called “transformative investments” statewide, now heads to the Senate for consideration.
Though the spending plan received bipartisan support, the 13 lawmakers who voted against the budget bill are Republican. Members of the GOP raised concerns about the high level of spending and introduced a substitute proposal that would have increased spending by 7 percent, or about half of what's proposed in the budget bill. The Democrat-controlled chamber rejected the substitute.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
