Feb. 2, 1980, was New Mexico's day of infamy.
Early that morning, a small group of prisoners overpowered guards at the Penitentiary of New Mexico, just south of Santa Fe. With stunning speed, inmates took control of the entire facility, and in the process, unleashed years — if not decades — of pent-up fury upon corrections officers, the prison itself and, most frighteningly, one another.
When it was done 36 hours later, a stunned state found its largest prison in shambles, with 33 inmates dead and many guards badly hurt.
And that, as it turned out, was only the beginning.
The tremors from the bloody cauldron at Old Main can still be felt in the state. They spur hot debate about what actually happened on those frigid February days in 1980 — and also provide a backdrop for serious questions that exist today about how New Mexico treats its corrections system, as well as what that means for the men and women incarcerated within it.
Sunday's New Mexican features an eight-page special section about the 1980 prison riot, titled "Disaster at Old Main." It will take you back to one of the worst days in state history, and lead you forward to what the riot means to people 40 years after it began.
