A 22-year-old Española man was jailed after he was caught on at least two surveillance cameras etching graffiti on windows and glass doors of nearly a dozen stores on and near the Santa Fe Plaza, police said.
Police arrested Gilbert Valdez on Tuesday after a store manager hours later encountered him on a nearby downtown street and recognized him from one of the videos of the early morning vandalism.
“The guy still had the etching tool,” said Christopher Garcia, manager of Bella Fine Jewelry and Art, 50 E. San Francisco St.
Valdez was booked on 11 counts of criminal damage to property over $1,000. Santa Fe County Magistrate Donita Sena set his bond at $2,500 with a requirement that he wear a GPS monitoring device if released.
Court records show Valdez earlier this week had been arraigned in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court on misdemeanor domestic violence charges related to a July 7 incident. After his subsequent arrest on the property damage charges, Sena on Wednesday issued a warrant citing failure to comply with conditions of release for his domestic violence case.
Jail records indicate Valdez remained in custody Thursday evening.
Garcia said he saw the damage to Bella’s window when he arrived for work Tuesday. “I told the owner to pull the camera video,” Garcia told the New Mexican Thursday.
The video showed the vandalism occurred at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday, Garcia said.
A shop a few doors down, Maverick’s of Santa Fe boutique also captured images of vandalism on its security system, according to court documents. A total of 11 shops and galleries were hit, all on San Francisco Street.
Santa Fe Police Officer Jesse Campbell, who investigated the case, wrote in probable cause statements that in both videos the culprit was wearing a dark shirt, dark athletic shorts and white shoes.
Campbell’s statements said the scratches on the glass appeared to be a stylized “graffiti tag.”
In addition to damaged glass, police found someone had used orange paint to tag a wall on the side of the building occupied by a store called Cowboys and Indians.
Other stores where damage was found include Kabana, Santa Fe Goldworks, Diva Diamonds and Jewels, Overland Sheepskin Co., Simply Southwest Trading Post, Yippee Yi Yo, Houshang’s Gallery and Authentic Traditions Gallery.
About 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, less than 12 hours after his storefront was vandalized, Garcia was walking on Sheridan Avenue near Marcy Street, close to the downtown bus transit center. There, he said, he saw a young man hunched near the back of a store.
The stranger asked Garcia if he knew the time. Garcia answered him — and then, after walking about 10 feet, realized the young man looked familiar. He realized it was the person he’d seen scratching his shop window in the security video.
“I called police dispatch and waited in the area,” he said.
When police hadn’t arrived in about 20 minutes, Garcia called friends who worked at some of the other stores. As it happened, several police officers were on the Plaza, about a block away, for National Night Out, a national community/police awareness-raising event.
“An officer got there within about three minutes” after his last call, Garcia said.
Responding was Campbell, who said in his probable-cause statements that he also recognized Valdez as the man in the videos. “Mr. Valdez was wearing the exact same clothing as the male in the video and had an orange paint pen sticking out of his pocket,” Campbell wrote.
After Valdez was arrested, police found a sharp-edged rock in his possession. In Valdez’s front pocket, police found a form from the county jail on which someone had drawn the same symbol that had been etched into the store windows.
A preliminary hearing for Valdez’s vandalism charges is scheduled Sept. 4 before Santa Fe Magistrate Judge David Segura. A preliminary hearing for his domestic violence case is scheduled for Sept. 12 before Magistrate George Anaya.