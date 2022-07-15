Lightning sparked a 5-acre fire Friday evening on Atalaya Ridge that sent smoke above the hills east of Santa Fe, raising some concerns among residents.
The city said in an alert crews had responded to the blaze and there was no need to call 911.
Santa Fe fire Chief Brian Moya said the Santa Fe Hotshots, a wildland firefighting crew managed by the Santa Fe National Forest, and the New Mexico State Forestry Division were responding to the slow-moving fire, which was burning uphill on state land.
Two engines from State Forestry were assigned to the blaze, he said, and a helicopter crew was dropping water on the flames from the Nichols Reservoir in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed, with authorization from the city.
The blaze was not threatening any structures, Moya said, adding, "We think we will have it under control."
The Santa Fe Fire Department did not respond to the blaze, he said. "We are standing by if they need resources, but we have not been called."
The fire department said in a news release the 19 Hotshot crew members would be working at the scene through the night, and that conditions were favorable for fighting the blaze, with high humidity.
“While there is no need for alarm," City Manager John Blair said in a statement. "This another reminder to take fire preparedness seriously.”