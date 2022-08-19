TAOS — Taos Ski Valley announced Monday it plans to demolish the Hotel St. Bernard and rebuild the world-class ski lodge.

The 60-year-old hotel is reportedly “significantly out of code compliance, structurally unsound, and at the end of its operational life,” according to a Taos Ski Valley news release.

The hotel's interior already has begun to be dismantled, and archiving of the hearth and other architectural elements is underway to recreate the historical dining room and bar.

