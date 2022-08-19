TAOS — Taos Ski Valley announced Monday it plans to demolish the Hotel St. Bernard and rebuild the world-class ski lodge.
The 60-year-old hotel is reportedly “significantly out of code compliance, structurally unsound, and at the end of its operational life,” according to a Taos Ski Valley news release.
The hotel's interior already has begun to be dismantled, and archiving of the hearth and other architectural elements is underway to recreate the historical dining room and bar.
Demolition will begin this summer, with construction expected to begin in 2023. The St. Bernard is expected to reopen in late 2025, the news release stated.
Taos Ski Valley purchased the Hotel St. Bernard in 2021 at late-owner Jean Mayer’s request. The new resort will be built on the same ski-in, ski-out parcel, and will again feature one of the area's most-inviting outdoor decks for dining.
The original Hotel St. Bernard offered 27 guest rooms. The new Hotel St. Bernard will offer 57 rooms including one-, two- and three-bedroom options.
Inspired by French alpine architecture, the new design will keep the European chalet style of the original Hotel St. Bernard. Two new chalets adjacent to the hotel will offer a few larger suites for groups, and the new resort will also include several wellness offerings.
Construction on the new resort will be lead by Albuquerque-based general contractor Bradbury Stamm, and interior design will be led by the interior architecture firm Hart Howerton along with Beatrice Rosenthal of Alpine Creation.
Taos Ski Valley plans to hire more staff to run the expanded Hotel St. Bernard, according to the news release.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.