Hotel Santa Fe plans to reopen Thursday after closing in March as tourism evaporated in the wake of the novel coronavirus.
“It’s time to get the wheels turning,” said Paul Margetson, Hotel Santa Fe’s managing partner. “We have a little bit of business on the books. In June, we’re running 20 rooms [booked]. In the last three or four days, we got this little bounce going on.”
Hotel Santa Fe on March 17 was the first downtown hotel to shut down, and Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi on May 1 was the first shuttered hotel to reopen.
The maximum allowed occupancy is 25 percent, per the order of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Downtown hotels that have stayed open during the pandemic include La Fonda on the Plaza, Inn of the Governors, Drury Plaza, La Posada de Santa Fe and Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza.
Remaining closed are Eldorado Hotel & Spa, Hotel St. Francis, Lodge at Santa Fe, Hotel Chimayo de Santa Fe, Inn & Spa at Loretto, El Sendero Inn (the former Garrett’s Desert Inn) and Inn on the Alameda.
