Hotel Santa Fe plans to reopen Thursday, the second downtown hotel set to reopen after closing in March as tourism evaporated in the wake of the novel coronavirus.
Hotel Santa Fe on March 17 was the first downtown hotel to shut down, and Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi on May 1 was the first shuttered hotel to reopen.
“It’s time to get the wheels turning,” said Paul Margetson, Hotel Santa Fe’s managing partner. “We have a little bit of business on the books. In June, we’re running 20 rooms [booked]. In the last three or four days, we got this little bounce going on.”
Business is nearly all road traffic from Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. Maximum allowed occupancy is 25 percent of rooms filled, per order of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Hotel Santa Fe joins hotels that have stayed open for the duration: La Fonda on the Plaza, Inn of the Governors, Drury Plaza, La Posada de Santa Fe and Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza.
Remaining closed are Eldorado Hotel & Spa, Hotel St. Francis, Lodge at Santa Fe, Hotel Chimayo de Santa Fe, Inn & Spa at Loretto, El Sendero Inn (the former Garrett’s Desert Inn) and Inn on the Alameda.
