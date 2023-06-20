Forecasters are predicting hot, dry weather throughout much of New Mexico for the rest of June and into early July, including a higher-than-usual fire risk in Northern New Mexico.

The Santa Fe area won't be hit quite as bad as other parts of the state — while temperatures in Santa Fe are expected to reach 90 degrees by Thursday and 96 by Monday, Albuquerque will experience temperatures in the high 90s or even 100 at the same time.

Tucumcari, Clovis and Socorro are also all expected to see temperatures in the triple digits over the next week. Roswell will be the hardest hit, with potentially record-setting highs between 107 and 111 every day for the next week. Even Taos is expected to hit 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday.