Forecasters are predicting hot, dry weather throughout much of New Mexico for the rest of June and into early July, including a higher-than-usual fire risk in Northern New Mexico.
The Santa Fe area won't be hit quite as bad as other parts of the state — while temperatures in Santa Fe are expected to reach 90 degrees by Thursday and 96 by Monday, Albuquerque will experience temperatures in the high 90s or even 100 at the same time.
Tucumcari, Clovis and Socorro are also all expected to see temperatures in the triple digits over the next week. Roswell will be the hardest hit, with potentially record-setting highs between 107 and 111 every day for the next week. Even Taos is expected to hit 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday.
“Monsoon season is nowhere to be seen or found anywhere, so we're left with our spring pattern continuing, unfortunately," Scott Overpack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said during a news briefing Tuesday.
Forecasters said an excessive heat warning may have to be issued for Chaves County. It is going to be hot and dry throughout much of New Mexico for the next couple of weeks, they said, urging people to take precautions such as drinking plenty of water, wearing loose clothing and staying inside when possible.
"It's going to be very hot and dry, once again, basically through the end of this month [and] the beginning of July," said meteorologist Michael Anand.
Most of the state, including Northern New Mexico, will be subject to hot, dry winds Friday resulting in high fire danger. While the winds are expected to die down over the weekend, forecasters are expecting higher-than-normal temperatures and lower-than-normal precipitation for the next eight to 14 days in New Mexico