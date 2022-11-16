Area hospitals have been feeling the strain of an increased number of children coming in with COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory illnesses.
It’s a triple-whammy that has officials scrambling, parents worried and children once again at the center of a health scare. State Health Secretary David Scrase is expected to talk about the issue at a news conference Thursday.
“We are seeing a large number of children who are getting sick with different viruses,” said Dr. Anna Duran, associate medical officer at University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital.
This time of year, the hospital typically sees a rise in flu cases and the start of the season for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, an illness that attacks the respiratory tract and is common in children.
“Not only are we seeing flu and RSV, but we’re also seeing COVID, parainfluenza, vomiting and diarrhea due to norovirus. Because of these multiple viruses hitting all at once, many of our clinics and hospitals are really feeling the strain,” Duran said.
UNM Children’s Hospital was at 119 percent capacity as of Tuesday, said Dr. Maribeth Thornton, executive director of inpatient services. The hospital has 89 beds, including 20 pediatric intensive care unit beds, she said. Staffing is stretched thin, she said, and the hospital has been dealing with intermittent shortages of cribs.
“We’ve created additional care spaces to care for sick kids,” she said. “These care spaces may not look like our traditional hospital room, but they do allow us to provide the care that is necessary for children who need to be hospitalized. It may take a little longer for your child to be seen in the emergency room or pediatric urgent care center, but we are here to serve our community.”
Destiny Romero brought her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Ramirez, to Christus St. Vincent Arroyo Chamiso Pediatrics on Wednesday afternoon fearing he had RSV because two children in his class at Aspen Community School have it.
“He started getting sick Monday with a bad fever, like 102 [degrees], and a bad cough. And he says his throat hurts,” Romero said.
Ramirez tested negative for respiratory syncytial virus and is being treated for flu, Romero said. As a precaution, Romero, who works at the hospital, said she got her measles, mumps and rubella, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations Wednesday.
Normally by age 2, children have been infected with RSV and developed immunity, but doctors said they are hospitalizing children as old as 5 since preventive measures during COVID — wearing masks and washing hands — kept them from contracting the virus earlier in life.
“I think this is just what we’re seeing because children have not been exposed to viruses over the last 2 1/2 years,” Duran said.
Presbyterian Healthcare Services has been “running at or near capacity on a daily basis,” said Dr. John Pederson, Presbyterian’s children’s programs medical director. He said the leadership team has been meeting daily to ascertain patient loads and work with other hospitals.
“I want to really emphasize that we are really working together, all the hospital systems and pediatricians in the state of New Mexico, all the nurses, everyone is working together to ensure that the kids that have these illnesses right now are getting the care they need,” Pederson said.
Dr. Vesta Sandoval, chief medical officer for Lovelace Health Systems in Albuquerque, warned that older adults, especially those with underlying conditions or who are immunocompromised, also are susceptible to RSV.
Influenza A is also sweeping across the country, she said, and the virus is increasing its spread across New Mexico.
“Our hospital is full. All hospitals have been full. It’s a day-to-day, shift-to-shift being able to find access,” Sandoval said.
Duran said mild symptoms such as cough, congestion, fever and sore throat can be treated at home with Tylenol or ibuprofen, depending on the child’s age. But prolonged fever for more than three days or dehydration that isn’t managed with Pedialyte needs to be treated at an urgent care clinic or emergency room, she said. Children who are showing signs of struggling to breathe or who have severe dehydration should be brought to the emergency room, she said.
“Particularly we’re also seeing a lot of transfers from across the state coming in centrally and that has continued,” Sandoval said. “It has really not let up since the time of COVID. A lot of that’s related to outside staffing challenges for facilities in small and rural areas of our state.”
At Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the number of RSV patients is increasing on a daily basis.
“We are also seeing an increase in requests from outside facilities for possible admissions,” said spokesman Arturo Delgado. “As of this morning, there were 10 RSV patients in our pediatric unit. This year, the RSV season arrived earlier than usual, and we are seeing the results of that.”
Children are also being admitted for other respiratory illnesses, Delgado said, adding that some are referred to Christus’ hospital-to-home program, initiated to monitor RSV-positive children. As of Tuesday, the hospital was monitoring four children in the at-home program.
Doctors continue to recommend the same preventive measure they say created the uptick in current RSV patient cases: wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding crowds. Children and adults should also be vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19, Sandoval said.
Since viruses have overlapping symptoms, it’s important to get tested, she said.
“Most of our facilities — whether it’s the emergency room or urgent care — have access to testing that would allow us to look at multiple viruses at one time,” Sandoval said. “So we will know if it’s influenza versus COVID. We can even look for parainfluenza virus. Getting checked is important because if it’s the flu, we have medications to treat it.”