Area hospitals have been feeling the strain of an increased number of children coming in with COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

It’s a triple-whammy that has officials scrambling, parents worried and children once again at the center of a health scare. State Health Secretary David Scrase is expected to talk about the issue at a news conference Thursday.

“We are seeing a large number of children who are getting sick with different viruses,” said Dr. Anna Duran, associate medical officer at University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital.

Popular in the Community