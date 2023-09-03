011722EspanolaHospital_1.JPG

Presbyterian Española Hospital in January 2022. Hospitals in New Mexico say it has been difficult for them to find medical malpractice coverage after lawmakers raised their payout cap in malpractice suits to $4.5 million.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Leaders of New Mexico hospitals say a 2021 state law raising their payout cap in malpractice suits to $4.5 million this year has left them struggling to find medical malpractice coverage — with insurance firms hiking premiums to unaffordable levels or abandoning the state altogether.

“A lot of people out there don’t have a clear understanding of how these kinds of things will impact the sustainability of hospitals,” said Tracie Stratton, CEO of Los Alamos Medical Center, a 47-bed acute care facility. “The last voice of the hospital has not been able to come to the table.”

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center CEO Lillian Montoya said in a recent op-ed published in The New Mexican the Santa Fe hospital has not been immune to the rising costs of malpractice insurance. She cited a 110% to 200% increase in premiums.

Recommended for you