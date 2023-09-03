Leaders of New Mexico hospitals say a 2021 state law raising their payout cap in malpractice suits to $4.5 million this year has left them struggling to find medical malpractice coverage — with insurance firms hiking premiums to unaffordable levels or abandoning the state altogether.
“A lot of people out there don’t have a clear understanding of how these kinds of things will impact the sustainability of hospitals,” said Tracie Stratton, CEO of Los Alamos Medical Center, a 47-bed acute care facility. “The last voice of the hospital has not been able to come to the table.”
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center CEO Lillian Montoya said in a recent op-ed published in The New Mexican the Santa Fe hospital has not been immune to the rising costs of malpractice insurance. She cited a 110% to 200% increase in premiums.
State lawmakers and the governor earlier this year responded to similar concerns voiced by independent outpatient clinics that were swept into the same categories as hospitals and facing the same payout caps in the 2021 law. Under a compromise deal in March known as Senate Bill 523, the state capped payouts for such clinics at $1 million, rather than allowing the cap to rise to the $6 million New Mexico hospitals will face in 2026. But hospitals, even small facilities in rural communities, weren’t included in the change.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, disagreed with Stratton’s contention hospitals didn’t have a voice when the state’s Medical Malpractice Act was passed.
“I think it’s really important to understand the magnitude of the compromise that was reached in 2021,” Wirth said. “These parties were all at the table, doctors and trial lawyers, and with the help of Governor [Michelle] Lujan Grisham, they agreed to a whole set of new caps and timeframes for the act.”
Wirth said hospitals raised no concerns in the 2023 legislative session, when lower caps were set for independent outpatient clinics after weeks of negotiations on a deal that strove to balance the need to fairly compensate patients for harm they suffered with the need to ensure providers could obtain insurance.
Hospital financing is extremely complex, and there are major corporations involved in owning hospitals, and the idea that all of a sudden the sky is falling — we heard none of this last session,” Wirth said.
“To the extent this is somehow coming forward in a 30-day session, I think that directly is contradicted by the agreement they reached in 2021,” he added, referring to the Legislature’s shorter session in 2024, which will be focused primarily on drafting the state budget.
Former Democratic state lawmaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe also said hospitals and doctors throughout the state supported the 2021 reform law.
“Undoing that important change in the law will deny justice to harmed patients and allow insurance companies to evade responsibility for compensating harmed families,” Egolf said in a recent interview with the Clovis-based Eastern New Mexican News.
The state has no business giving the insurance industry a break “when people in our state are suffering,” he told the news organization. “We know that accountability for big corporations is the only mechanism that keeps patients safe.”
With payout caps rising each year, malpractice insurers have raised their rates significantly or, like Coverys Insurance, have pulled out of New Mexico entirely, leaving hospitals to find new insurance coverage.
Renee Laughlin, risk manager for Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, said her hospital is one affected by the withdrawal of Coverys, which announced a few weeks ago it would no longer serve hospitals in the state. She said she feels confident Holy Cross will be able to secure another insurance provider, “But it may cost us more. It has impacted several hospitals. It’s a real concern.”
Kaye Green, chief executive of Roosevelt General Hospital in Portales, told the Eastern New Mexico News when Roosevelt tried to renew its medical malpractice insurance earlier this year, the quote was $820,000. Two years ago, she said, the premium was $330,000.
While Egolf and Wirth played down the higher caps’ effects on hospitals, Nick Autio, an attorney for the New Mexico Medical Society, said, “The data we have shows there is a major crisis. From 2017 to 2021, 711 primary care providers left New Mexico. That’s 30% of the health care workforce.”
It’s not just a medical malpractice problem, he said. “New Mexico has a high Medicaid population with relatively low reimbursements for Medicaid services.”
Physicians receive less pay than their out-of-state counterparts while paying higher costs for medical malpractice insurance premiums, Autio said, adding that OB-GYN doctors in surrounding states pay an average of $50,000 a year for medical malpractice insurance while New Mexico physicians pay double that amount. “It’s why we’re having trouble attracting and retaining physicians.”
Arturo Delgado, a Christus St. Vincent spokesman, said the hospital has had increased difficulty contracting with physicians, “as [they] can’t afford or aren’t able to obtain medical malpractice insurance coverage in New Mexico.”
Some doctors have given notice they’re leaving for other states, he said.
Montoya, in her op-ed, noted pressures on rural hospitals have led to reduced services and fewer physicians. An influx of patients driving to cities for care is placing an undue burden on both patients and providers, she added.
“New Mexicans should not have to travel great distances to receive care that can be reasonably provided close to home. And large health systems shouldn’t have to carry a heavier burden with the inadequate financial and limited human resources to do so,” she wrote.
Pamela Blackwell, a spokeswoman for New Mexico Hospital Association, also said urban hospitals run a risk of becoming overburdened if rural hospitals are forced to shut down critical units such as emergency rooms and OB-GYN services.
“It’s really tough,” Blackwell said. “It’s one of those situations where we have been saying we are headed towards crisis where a hospital could close because of of this. ... It has absolutely huge rippling effects for that community and then for the state, also. Where will people go if the hospital in that community closes, and what are the health impacts for patients, most importantly?”
Blackwell said hospitals are overburdened by workforce expenses in an industry suffering from shortages.
“There’s nothing for them to pull from,” she said of rising malpractice insurance premiums. “It’s not a tenable situation.”
Stratton said the state has a patient compensation fund with revenue from hospitals and physicians to cover malpractice claims.
“It is essentially a form of malpractice insurance for hospitals and physicians,” she said. However, she added, hospitals’ costs to participate in the fund in 2023 increased by more than 35%.
“And it appears the increase in 2024 will be in excess of 65%. And while participation in this fund is supposed to translate into a stabilized environment with capped damages, this never materializes because of the state’s extremely low bar for permitting other types of damages to be awarded in these cases,” she said. “This leads to higher verdicts well in excess of the supposed cap we have on damages.
“These higher verdicts lead not only to an increase in the cost to participate in the fund but an increase in our malpractice costs not paid by the fund. So, it is a double whammy for health care providers.”