The number of COVID-19 cases reported in December decreased slightly going into the holiday period, but not enough to lessen swelling patient loads that have placed many hospitals overcapacity, according to the most recent data from the New Mexico Department of Health.

While emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses decreased slightly, health care providers saw a sharp increase in emergency room visits for flu-like illnesses. Doctors have likened pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 to a “perfect storm,” with children having multiple viruses at once. In a recent seven-day period, 190 children in the state sought care for COVID-19 alone.

A week before Christmas, public health officials reported overflowing hospitals, a “chilling” number of intubated children and a nationwide shortage of supplies like portable oxygen, fever-reducing medicines and Albuterol, a drug used to relax and clear airways for those struggling to breathe.

