For a moment, it seemed as if Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center had run out of supplies against the frightening backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis.
But hospital officials said an email to community partners asking for donations of items such as gloves, protective suits and cleaning items was misconstrued as it began making the rounds online.
Hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado said Friday the hospital is "nowhere near being out of supplies" but was simply reaching out to some businesses and other entities "to see if they could donate or we could buy any excess supplies."
Delgado said Christus St. Vincent was showered with calls of concern and offers to donate items, and social media was peppered with posts about a potential supply shortage, which has been reported at other medical facilities across the country.
Delgado said Christus St. Vincent currently receives plenty of supplies from regional and national manufacturers in the medical supply chain, but it made the request "out of an abundance of caution."
"With all the unknowns that COVID-19 brings, we wanted to be prepared for anything," Delgado said.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases ticked upward in New Mexico on Friday, with the Governor's Office reporting eight more, bringing New Mexico’s total to 43.
The new cases include two teenage girls — one in Bernalillo County and one in Sandoval County — plus two Bernalillo County men in their 40s; a McKinley County man in his 30s; a Doña Ana County man in his 20s; a Sandoval County man in his 80s and a Taos County woman in her 70s.
The majority of cases in New Mexico are in Bernalillo County, but the virus is moving to places it hadn't been: McKinley, Doña Ana and San Miguel counties reported their first cases in the past two days.
Officials said three of the New Mexico patients are hospitalized, including the McKinley County man announced Friday.
The McKinley County case announced today is under investigation, state officials said. The remainder of the cases announced are travel-related or stem from contact with a previously announced positive case. As of Friday, no deaths had been reported in New Mexico from the virus.
As shutdowns and adjustments pervaded every facet of government this week, several key agencies and businesses announced a variety of changes:
- The Public Service Company of New Mexico and the New Mexico Gas Company released a joint statement announcing all in-person payment centers will be closed until further notice. Payments are still accepted by phone, mail and online for gas and electricity.
The state Taxation and Revenue Department pushed back the deadline to file and pay state income taxes from April 15 to July 15, dovetailing with a similar federal announcement Friday.
- The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced it is limiting its hours, with the front window in the main lobby available only from 10 a.m. to noon, and the office closing at 4 p.m.
- The Santa Fe County Treasurer's Office canceled the Property Tax Outreach Program on Wednesday and encourages payment in the drop box on Grant Street, online or by phone.
- The Santa Fe County Clerk's Office announced a reduction of hours and in-person services. The new hours of in-person operation are 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The office will close daily at 4 p.m. It also will issue marriage licenses for "emergency situations and by appointment only" on a case-by-case basis. Voter registration and absentee ballot applications will be accepted via mail or online only.
- Mail from the DeVargas Center and Santa Fe Place mall has been forwarded to other post offices with the closure of malls. Santa Fe Place mail is now collected at the Coronado Post Office on South Pacheco Street. Any mail from the DeVargas Center is forwarded to the Santa Fe Post Office on South Federal Place. A postal worker who declined to be identified said customers would need their post office box number and photo identification to pick up any mail.
- The Children, Youth and Families Department announced it will be conducting more of its visits with youth via phone or video depending on safety concerns or individual families' technological capabilities. Secretary Brian Blalock said the department will participate in some home visits.
“We're doing everything we can to walk the tightrope of being there in the community when we need to be, especially when there’s a concern about a spike in child abuse and domestic violence calls," he said, adding the department is taking care "not to contribute to any COVID-19 spread."
All visits for youth in juvenile justice facilities will be conducted via telephone.
Beginning Monday, most CYFD offices will be closed to walk-in visitors, and staff members have been instructed to ensure no two families share the same office waiting room.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, wrote a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday to ask for clarification about scheduled in-person family visits between foster families and biological families.
"Due to the closure of of CYFD facilities, foster parents are being told to conduct these visitations with biological families in public places due to a lack of available facilities," Dow wrote. She added it is contradictory for the ongoing advice to avoid public gatherings and reduce exposure. She requested New Mexico opt to conduct visits through technology.
Blalock said CYFD is working with courts on a way to screen for COVID-19 safety concerns prior to scheduling in-person visits, and if a serious health concern were found, then they could ask for a change.
"There's a constitutional protection for parents to see their children," he said. "On Monday, we hope to have protocol for CYFD to petition the court if the child is sick, or there's symptoms in the home, to file permission to suspend or move the visit online if technology is available."
