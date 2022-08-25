thumbnail_Cancer-Bldg-Exterior-Views-2.jpeg

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center’s planned cancer treatment center is expected to open in a two-story facility in 2024.

A decision last month by the Santa Fe Planning Commission to approve most of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center's proposal for a new $80 million cancer treatment facility is facing appeals to the City Council on two fronts.

The hospital has filed an appeal of the commission's rejection of its request for a slope variance — which would have allowed the hospital to forgo a requirement to maintain a 30 percent slope at an arroyo that would run through the cancer center's parking lot.

The variance would allow the hospital to use more space on the property and build a lot to fit 237 vehicles. Without it, there is only enough room for about 175 spots, the hospital has said.

