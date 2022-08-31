090321Football_848.JPG

Santa Fe High fans cheer last year as their team faced St. Michael's at Ivan Head Stadium. The teams will continue the tradition this year of playing the game at Ivan Head no matter which is the home team.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Athletic directors from Santa Fe Public Schools and St. Michael's High School learned this week that the best way to get people interested in a high school football game is to tell them there's a possibility they can't go.

Amid a wave of negative fan feedback following this week's decision to move the annual Horsemen-Demons game from Santa Fe High's spacious Ivan Head Stadium to the much smaller Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, the schools announced Wednesday night they'd reached an agreement to keep the game where it was scheduled all along.

Kickoff for the 90th meeting between Santa Fe High and St. Michael's will be noon Saturday at Ivan Head Stadium, a 6,000-seat venue that's widely considered among the top in the state for high school football.

