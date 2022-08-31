Santa Fe High fans cheer last year as their team faced St. Michael's at Ivan Head Stadium. The teams will continue the tradition this year of playing the game at Ivan Head no matter which is the home team.
Athletic directors from Santa Fe Public Schools and St. Michael's High School learned this week that the best way to get people interested in a high school football game is to tell them there's a possibility they can't go.
Amid a wave of negative fan feedback following this week's decision to move the annual Horsemen-Demons game from Santa Fe High's spacious Ivan Head Stadium to the much smaller Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, the schools announced Wednesday night they'd reached an agreement to keep the game where it was scheduled all along.
Kickoff for the 90th meeting between Santa Fe High and St. Michael's will be noon Saturday at Ivan Head Stadium, a 6,000-seat venue that's widely considered among the top in the state for high school football.
The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Ivan Head, then pushed to noon Saturday on the St. Michael's campus.
"I'm with [St. Michael's coach] Joey [Fernandez] when I say we'll play any time, anywhere," said Santa Fe High football coach Andrew Martinez, a longtime Horsemen assistant who helped the Demons end an 11-game losing streak to St. Michael's in last year's meeting. "I'm happy that the community, both teams' players and all the parents who want to go to the game can now actually go. The game should be in our place because it's the best place to do it, no matter who the home team is."
The schools have used Ivan Head Stadium for their annual game for most of this century, alternating home teams every year. This year's game has St. Michael's serving as host, but the school decided earlier this week to move it to its own 1,350-seat, on-campus facility after a dispute regarding ticket and concessions revenue surfaced.
Last week, Santa Fe Public Schools proposed splitting profits from gate receipts, a deviation from a years-old handshake agreement that allowed the designated home team to keep all sales. St. Michael's athletic director Joshua Griñe said his school was unwilling to concede what Horsemen coach Fernandez said amounted to $5,000 after expenses.
On Tuesday, the schools failed to find common ground, prompting the change of sites. It drew immediate criticism from fans, players, coaches and students. An online petition garnered nearly 1,000 signatures demanding the game remain on Santa Fe High's campus.
On Wednesday, Santa Fe Public Schools agreed to let St. Michael's keep all revenue. St. Michael's then agreed to move the game back to Ivan Head.
“It ultimately came down to us deciding to honor the original agreement,” Griñe said. “For me, it was hearing what everyone was saying all along. The kids really want to play the game at Ivan Head, but from our standpoint, we had to make sure it financially worked out for us.”
Santa Fe Public Schools athletic coordinator Marc Ducharme said he came to the conclusion that the community's demand for having the game at Ivan Head was more pressing than drawing a line in the sand over money. He did, however, demand that St. Michael's agree that both sides have a chance to examine the bottom line from this week's game and next year's contest to determine a new course of revenue sharing.
"I want to use the data from this game and use the data next year to look at costs — not just for us but [Griñe's] costs, too," Ducharme said. "I want to factor all the expenses in there when deciding what kind of agreement we have when they're the home team in [2024]. But here's the thing; I don’t ever want money to be an issue with this rivalry because that’s the stupidest thing for our community."
Fernandez said he and Martinez were perfectly willing to play the game at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex but admitted the only place the Horsemen and Demons should be on the field together is a mile down Siringo Road.
“There’s been a lot of talk about who’s at fault, but I don’t think any of that matters,” Fernandez said. “Everything about playing a game in Ivan Head is big, and this game is the biggest one in Santa Fe. It should be over there.”
Fernandez added he actually didn't mind the idea of playing Saturday's game under the lights, something the Horsemen will do two other times this year with games at Aztec and Raton.
The only glitch? Martinez and Griñe both joked that they're huge Notre Dame fans and a night game Saturday would force them to miss this weekend's game against Ohio State. The Irish and Buckeyes kick off at 5:30; the original idea pitched Wednesday was to have the Horsemen and Demons game pushed to 6 p.m.
"Yeah, can't have that," Martinez said with a laugh. "But if the schedule says we have to, we have to."