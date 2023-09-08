The 2023 Chile Roast — which despite its name is not a cooking event but an equine show — kicked off Friday morning with a miniature donkey named Bentley presenting the flags with his owner and driver Kim Fay.

The Arabian Horse Association of New Mexico traditionally hosts an Arabian show called the Chile Roast each fall, president Mariah Wilson said, but the group expanded this year’s event to incorporate all different breeds and equine organizations in the state.

At the three-day show, more than 100 people from New Mexico and surrounding states, from ages 4 to over 80, will compete in various disciplines including dressage, jumping, Western competitions, English competitions, driving, and long-ear events for mules and donkeys, Wilson said.

