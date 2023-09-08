ABOVE: Ashley Kimball rides her horse, A Flash Of Painted Beauty, in the Western dressage competition Friday at the Chile Roast horse show at HIPICO Santa Fe. BELOW: Karen Kennicot of Lemitar puts her horse away after her Western dressage competition Friday.
The 2023 Chile Roast — which despite its name is not a cooking event but an equine show — kicked off Friday morning with a miniature donkey named Bentley presenting the flags with his owner and driver Kim Fay.
The Arabian Horse Association of New Mexico traditionally hosts an Arabian show called the Chile Roast each fall, president Mariah Wilson said, but the group expanded this year’s event to incorporate all different breeds and equine organizations in the state.
At the three-day show, more than 100 people from New Mexico and surrounding states, from ages 4 to over 80, will compete in various disciplines including dressage, jumping, Western competitions, English competitions, driving, and long-ear events for mules and donkeys, Wilson said.
Held at HIPICO Santa Fe, an equestrian facility west of the Santa Fe Regional Airport, the show begins around 8:45 a.m. each day and will run until about 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. It involves competitions in five different arenas, food and vendors, demonstrations, clinics and presentations by professionals on topics like equine nutrition and dentistry.
The general public and horse community alike should come see the many things people do with their horses in New Mexico, Wilson said. Parking and admission are both free.
One example is a “coon jumping” demonstration — that is, donkeys and mules jumping over a fence from a standstill — by the Rio Grande Mule and Donkey Association on Sunday morning, said Fay, president of the organization.
“Our record-holder jumping mule has jumped 5 feet, 10 inches from a standstill, so that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser,” Fay said.
From 1-5 p.m. Sunday, families can meet and interact with horses at a Family Fiesta hosted by the Northern New Mexico Horsemen’s Association on the grounds.
This year’s expansion of the Chile Roast “100%” came about because of problems at the New Mexico State Fair, Wilson said.
For the past three or four years, the state fair has been poorly managed by an out-of-state management company, she said, and fair administration has “ignored” feedback from the general horse community.
In 2022, the Arabian Horse Association built the horse show for the fair, but still faced problems such as the fair not paying the association or competitors correctly and inaccurately reporting results to breed organizations, Wilson said.
A spokesman for the state fair, Ty Stevers, said in an email the Arabian Horse Association did not manage the 2022 show.
“All exhibitors were paid in full, and the Arabian Horse Show Association is not entitled to any additional payouts,” he said.
Wilson said “there was just a lot of conflict there. … Rather than continuing to try [to] change something that obviously was not going to change and wasn’t interested in hearing from us, we decided to take all of this wonderful feedback about what people really wanted and build it ourselves in a completely separate venue.
“We’ve always had a fall horse show. We’ve just kind of beefed up our fall horse show, to be what the fair is supposed to be, not only for exhibitors but also for the public,” she added.
Stevers said in an email the fair’s horse show manager, Carolyn Dobbins, has “met or exceeded all obligations to the New Mexico State Fair in a professional manner, as demonstrated by the fact that the horse shows have been and continue to be incredibly successful with strong attendance from year to year.” The fair “welcomes a continued partnership” with the Arabian Horse Association, Stevers said.
Wilson said the horse community hopes state fair administrators work with them to again make the fair “what it’s supposed to be.”
For now, the resulting all-breed show in Santa Fe is “very unique,” said Fay. “Normally, you know, palominos have a show, hunter/jumpers have a show, driving has a show, and they don’t intermingle. This way, everybody gets to come together and see other people doing what they do as well as share what turns them on.”
The Chile Roast is a recognized Arabian and Western dressage competition, meaning the points exhibitors earn this weekend count toward qualification for regional and national shows.
Competitors will win a total of $10,000 in prize money raised from businesses and sponsorships — “a big number for around here,” said Johanna Dralle, a horse trainer from Corrales with a student showing in the Chile Roast.
“There’s a lot of support for this show,” Dralle said.