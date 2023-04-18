Dreams fulfilled.
It does happen.
Two dreams have come through for film producer Maggie Brown during her three weeks in Santa Fe as she produced the indie feature film Spiral into the Yellow Void.
One was realized when her 35-member team shot the “psychological thriller with horror overtones” in several locations around Santa Fe. The first two weeks were done at a house in a gated community off Airport Road. A driving scene was executed on Barcelona Road near the Santa Fe Children’s Museum, and pieces were filmed in a house on Garcia Street, at Big Tesuque Campground, Currents New Media and Cliff’s Liquors.
But making a movie is just half the battle. Next is getting anybody to see it.
Brown learned while in Santa Fe the first movie made by her production company Purple Magnet Productions, Third Saturday in October Part 1, was picked up for distribution by Dark Sky Films.
That was Dream No. 2.
Third Saturday had been on the film festival circuit since debuting at the Chattanooga Film Festival in June. Film festivals are like auditions for film producers to get movies into theaters. Nowadays, streaming online is just as viable as movie theaters.
“This film I would love to see on Netflix; I’d love to see it on Hulu,” Brown said.
Yellow Void stars Monique Candelaria, who played Lucy, the Denny’s waitress in Breaking Bad, which helped elevate New Mexico as a premier filming location, and Ellar Coltrane, who was the boy in Boyhood.
Purple Magnet also has a second movie, Ugly Sweater, in the can. Spiral into the Yellow Void is the third movie for business partners Brown and Lauren Musgrove, who established the production company in September 2020.
They also have produced short films, documentaries and music videos.
What path does Brown see for Yellow Void?
“I’d love to go back to Tribeca [Film Festival], maybe South by Southwest,” she said. “If we get the right distributor, get the right eyes on it, it could go to theaters.”
Purple Magnet teamed up with film production company Planet Froth Productions for Spiral into the Yellow Void and ended up in Santa Fe.
This is next-generation film production — players around 30 years old, striking out on their own after toiling through their 20s for others. Brown was a producer on Jared Leto’s 2019 documentary A Day in the Life of America — her first taste of the Tribeca Film Festival — and started her career at the University of Alabama as a production assistant for the TV shows Colony, Modern Family and This is Us.
Just before launching Purple Magnet Productions, Brown was a producer on Planet Froth’s feature film Miranda Veil, which is on video on demand. Planet Froth owner Jordan Henderson is alongside Brown in Santa Fe, co-producing Spiral into the Yellow Void.
“Jordan and I have been friends for seven years,” Moore said.
Brown is an Alabama native but ended up in Los Angeles. Like many Californians in the early pandemic era, she left L.A., first for Denver and then Atlanta, where she now is based.
Brown has a way of building teams wherever she is. Half the Santa Fe crew is local, half are people she met in her L.A. days, including Henderson and the movie’s director of photography, Rayana Rasamee.
“I love everything about shooting in Santa Fe,” Rasamee said. “There is such a wonderful spirit to the landscape, the people, the culture. It offers something completely different than shooting in Los Angeles.”
Levin Garbisch, the film’s director and screenwriter, is the reason Yellow Void is being shot in Santa Fe. He made the pandemic escape from Los Angeles to Santa Fe, where he now lives. The Garcia Street house that will be in the movie is a couple of blocks from his home and is the home of a friend.
Santa Fe is suiting Brown as well.
“I feel like people here are kind and giving,” Brown said. “There is a good support system. In L.A., you are fighting with everyone. Here people say: ‘How can we help you?’ It’s an energy of support and kindess.”
Brown said Purple Magnet is incorporating women as much as possible.
“We are trying to create something that is not Hollywood, but not just indie,” she said. “We are trying to build something new.”