Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks Monday during a news conference at the New Mexico state capitol and provides updates on ongoing investigations following an alleged case of severe abuse and neglect of a developmentally disabled adult.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, speaks during a news conference Monday while sitting between New Mexico Department of Public Safety Jason Bowie, left, New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen, right, and Cabinet Secretary for Aging and Long-Term Services Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, far right, at the New Mexico state capitol.
A "horrific case of abuse" of a developmentally disabled individual who suffered severe and life-threatening injuries has prompted an internal investigation of two divisions under the Department of Health that are charged with overseeing providers who care for people with disabilities.
The state also plans to conduct in-person wellness checks on each of the more than 6,600 people receiving services from one of the department's five developmental disabilities programs within 30 days, as well as to reexamine past incidents of suspected neglect and abuse of disabled clients.
"We have taken a closer look at the circumstances around other cases, including five other potential incidents of serious neglect and abuse, including malnutrition," Health Secretary Patrick Allen said Monday during a news conference in the governor's office.
"In three of those cases, the client has died," he said, adding the cases are under investigation by the Department of Health and "appropriate law enforcement agencies if necessary."
Although the five cases "are not yet definitively tied to abuse and neglect," they have "certainly served as a wake-up call for us to review our systems and ensure we have measures in place to [protect] any client who's being cared for by one of our programs," Allen said. "We have to do more to better serve this vulnerable community."
Site visits over the weekend of just over 1,000 developmentally disabled individuals living in 24-hour residential facilities turned up an additional eight cases of suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation, he said.
The launch of an internal investigation of the department's Developmental Disabilities Supports Division and Division of Health Improvement comes after the state announced earlier this month it had terminated its agreements with four Albuquerque-area providers who were caring for the individual, who suffered unspecified life-threatening injuries.
Allen said the state is "tracking the transition" of all 708 people who were receiving services from those four providers.
"Our goal is to work with each client until they've successfully found services with another provider and to assist the process to make sure their transition goes as quickly and as smoothly as possible," he said.
"Our work's not done," Allen added. "It's clear we need to do more in-person wellness checks and make other systemic improvements for these clients, regardless of the waiver program that they're involved in."
The governor delivered a stern message to providers, which include not only private contractors who are supposed to provide around-the-clock care for developmentally disabled people but families who are paid through Medicaid to care for someone at home.
"If you are in a position of caring for a developmentally disabled adult and you abuse that responsibility, take note, because we are coming for you," she said. "We are using every tool at our disposal to protect these vulnerable individuals and to make sure that incidents of abuse, neglect and exploitation do not happen ever again in our state."
Lujan Grisham said the state "will not tolerate abuse, neglect and exploitation of any vulnerable populations in any context, in any way, any shape or fashion."
Details on the incident involving the client who suffered life-threatening injuries are not being shared because the case is under investigation, Lujan Grisham said.
"But whenever there is, as difficult as it is, a horrific case of abuse, it always warrants a deeper look at the entire system," she said.
During Monday's news conference, the governor was flanked by several state and law enforcement officials, including FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda, Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie, New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson and Aging and Long-Term Services Department Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, who has stepped in to help lead the Developmental Disability Supports Division and head the internal investigation.
"We will be taking a look at how we are proactive in the DD [developmental disability] waiver system so that we are going and checking on clients rather than necessarily just checking on the quality [of] paperwork that individuals submit monthly," Hotrum-Lopez said. "We are going to hold providers accountable. You are responsible for caring for our individuals, not just meeting the minimum standards."
Allen, who took over as New Mexico's health secretary in January, said nearly 80 staff members from three departments — Health, Aging and Long-Term Services and Human Services — completed "health and safety monitoring visits" Saturday and Sunday. They visited 383 homes and checked on 1,013 people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.
It was during those site visits the additional eight cases of alleged abuse, neglect and exploitation were reported and are now under investigation.
"We plan on doing unannounced in-person wellness checks," Allen said. "Expect a knock on the door from us. We're coming to visit to ensure that any client on any one of these programs is safe, well cared-for and has proper food and nutrition. We'll be coming more often, too."
As part of the systemic review, the Human Services Department is investigating multiple providers for potential Medicaid fraud.
The governor said people in government would be held accountable as well, though she didn't elaborate.
Lujan Grisham said "systems were weak" before the coronavirus pandemic, but the pandemic "opened the door for other insidious activity" when face-to-face visits were restricted.
"There are bad people in this world, and there are bad actors in this state," she said. "The message should be incredibly clear: I don't care where that bad actor is. We are coming for you. And the message to families: We will do everything and then some to protect, to safeguard and to make sure that these issues — COVID be damned — [don't] ever happen anywhere in this state again."