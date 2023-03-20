A "horrific case of abuse" of a developmentally disabled individual who suffered severe and life-threatening injuries has prompted an internal investigation of two divisions under the Department of Health that are charged with overseeing providers who care for people with disabilities.

The state also plans to conduct in-person wellness checks on each of the more than 6,600 people receiving services from one of the department's five developmental disabilities programs within 30 days, as well as to reexamine past incidents of suspected neglect and abuse of disabled clients.

"We have taken a closer look at the circumstances around other cases, including five other potential incidents of serious neglect and abuse, including malnutrition," Health Secretary Patrick Allen said Monday during a news conference in the governor's office.

