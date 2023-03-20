A "horrific case of abuse" of a developmentally disabled individual who suffered severe and life-threatening injuries has prompted an internal investigation of two divisions under the state Department of Health that oversee providers who care for people with disabilities.
The state also plans to conduct in-person wellness checks on each of the more than 6,600 people receiving services from one of the department's five developmental disabilities programs within 30 days, as well as to reexamine past incidents of suspected neglect and abuse of disabled clients.
"We have taken a closer look at the circumstances around other cases, including five other potential incidents of serious neglect and abuse, including malnutrition. In three of those cases, the client has died," Health Secretary Patrick Allen said Monday during a news conference in the governor's office.
"These cases are currently being investigated by the Department of Health and by appropriate law enforcement agencies if necessary," he added.
Although the five cases "are not yet definitively tied to abuse and neglect," they have "certainly served as a wake-up call for us to review our systems and ensure we have measures in place to [protect] any client who's being cared for by one of our programs," Allen said. "We have to do more to better serve this vulnerable community."
Site visits over the weekend of just over 1,000 developmentally disabled individuals living in 24-hour residential facilities turned up an additional eight cases of suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation, he said.
The launch of an internal investigation of the department's Developmental Disabilities Supports Division and Division of Health Improvement comes after the state announced earlier this month it had terminated its agreements with four Albuquerque-area developmental disabilities services providers caring for the individual, who suffered severe but unspecified life-threatening injuries.
"This is a state that will not tolerate abuse, neglect and exploitation of any vulnerable populations in any context, in any way, any shape or fashion," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during Monday's news conference.
The governor said details on the incident involving the client who suffered life-threatening injuries are not being shared because the case is under investigation.
"But whenever there is, as difficult as it is, a horrific case of abuse, it always warrants a deeper look at the entire system," she said.
The governor was flanked by FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda, Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie, New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson and Aging and Long-Term Services Department Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, who has stepped in to help lead the Developmental Disability Supports Division and head the internal investigation.
Allen, who took over as New Mexico's health secretary in January, said nearly 80 staff members from three departments — health, aging and long-term services and human services — completed "health and safety monitoring visits" Saturday and Sunday. They visited 383 homes and checked on 1,013 people.
"Eight allegations of abuse, neglect and/or exploitation have been reported from those visits and are being investigated based on the information that was developed," he said.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.