Chef David Sellers will make his return from a 10-year absence to the Santa Fe dining scene at Horno Restaurant, which is filling the Marcy Street space that was home to Il Piatto Italian Farmhouse Kitchen for 24 years.
Sellers was sous-chef at Santacafé for 10 years before opening Amavi in 2007. He spent the past decade spent away from Santa Fe kitchens, first in Connecticut and since 2014 at the Street Food Institute in Albuquerque.
“I’m planning on doing a casual restaurant but with great food,” Sellers said in the bare-bones Horno space that he expects to have ready for diners in June. “We’re going to do fine food but not fine dining. No white tablecloths. I have honed the art of making great food that is not killer expensive. No pretense, just great food.”
Horno will be steeped with street food influences, with a mix of Italian, Mediterranean and touches of Southeast Asia.
“I call it an Italian-leaning gastropub,” Sellers said. “I don’t want to be limited to one thing.”
The menu will include homemade pasta, a Cajun-style oyster po’boy sandwich, a meatball sub and Sellers’ two-time winner at the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown. Horno also will have a deli case with prepared meals to take home, a concept gaining currency in the COVID-19 era.
Sellers has come out a different chef from his nearly seven years at the Street Food Institute, which he helped launch and was a program director and executive chef. The institute trains budding food truck operators, caterers, bakers, new restaurateurs and restaurant workers. The institute has three food trucks and two cafes.
“I had developed concepts with students interested in Thai, Greek and Vietnamese,” Sellers said. “In order to help these people with their concept, you have to learn that food as well.”
The food trucks typically come with lower prices, a direction Sellers wants to take with Horno’s food and wine.
“I’m a wine geek,” he said. “This time will be different [than the high-priced wines he had at Amavi]. “We will have great wines that you don’t see in stores at $10 or less per glass and $20 to $35 per bottle. I probably will have a reserve list for [old customers].”
He will also have 10 beers on tap, mostly local.
He is confident he will succeed in a space that Il Piatto thrived in for 24 years before closing in March because of the coronavirus.
“I’m super lucky,” Sellers said. “I still have a solid following. I wanted to have a business to support my family until I retire.”
Sellers was executive chef at Max Fish in Glastonbury, Conn., when he returned to New Mexico to take over the Street Food Institute. Six years later, he heard from La Boca owner James Campbell Caruso, whose restaurant is across the street from the Cortez Building, where Horno will be located. Caruso knew the Cortez landlords and clued Sellers in on the vacancy.
Sellers had been shopping around Santa Fe for a restaurant space since before the pandemic and had considered the restaurant grind for two or three years. He enjoyed the Street Food Institute job but had been living in Santa Fe the whole time.
“I was getting tired of the commute,” Sellers said. “I’d go down super early and get home super late. Not that this is the right time to open a restaurant but this sort of opportunity does not come around often. The amount of foot traffic is blowing me away.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.