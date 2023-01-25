Green chile is in and fine dining is out for Santa Fe’s two semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Best Chef Awards.

Horno owner and chef David Sellers and the father-and-daughter team of Luis and Berenice Medina at the El Chile Toreado food truck on Early Street are Santa Fe’s two entries in a field of 20 chefs for Best Chef in the Southwest region, the James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday. This includes New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Oklahoma.

Santa Fe’s Fernando Olea at Sazón won the James Beard Award Southwest last year, the first Santa Fe winner since 2005.

