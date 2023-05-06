Eastern Africa is 9,000 miles from New Mexico, but the problems besetting countries there can affect residents here, reflecting how the world has gotten smaller and more interconnected, says the U.S. ambassador for the region. 

Mike Hammer, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, says problems common to both East Africa and New Mexico include large impoverished areas, the struggle to provide quality health care and education, and climate change magnifying droughts. 

In a phone interview with The New Mexican, Hammer talked about the U.S. connection with Eastern Africa and strides the Biden administration has made to forge stronger partnerships with the region.

