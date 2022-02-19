Dennis Hopper's gritty 1980 drama Out of the Blue, filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, received critical acclaim at its 1980 Cannes Film Festival premiere, but few Americans have seen it.
It was not released in the U.S. because it was considered too bleak for American audiences.
Santa Feans have an opportunity to see a digitally refurbished version of the film, originally released in Canada under the title No Looking Back, at a screening Friday at the Center for Contemporary Arts.
Film critic and journalist John Alan Simon, who secured the distribution rights, began showing it in art house theaters with Hopper, who directed it, in 1982.
Hopper, a counterculture icon who lived in Taos for many years, died in 2010.
Simon, as well as his wife and business partner, Elizabeth Karr, restored and digitized Out of the Blue in recent years, and it was shown for the first time at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. It was set for a screening a few months later at South by Southwest, but the coronavirus pandemic altered those plans.
“It's extraordinary how resonant this film is, as much today as 40 years ago,” Karr said.
“It's influenced so many filmmakers,” Simon added.
In November, the film was screened at Metrograph, an art house theater in New York City. Karr said the audience was mostly young people.
“John and I were thrilled because that was one of the things we wanted to do was to introduce a whole new generation to the artistry of Dennis Hopper,” she said.
The film, set to be released in March on DVD and Blu-ray, features Hopper as a truck driver serving time in prison for drunkenly colliding with a school bus filled with children. The truck driver's wife, played by Sharon Farrell, works as a waitress and turns to sex and drugs while he’s serving time.
The film’s main character is their rebellious teenage daughter, played by Linda Manz, who tries to escape her growing pains within a fractured family by joining the punk rock scene in Vancouver. Manz died in 2020.
Family members struggle to put their lives back together after Hopper’s character is released from prison. The movie ends with shocking violence.
