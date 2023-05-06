Every month, Bobby Vigil receives phone calls and cards in the mail asking if he’s interested in selling his home in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood in the center of Santa Fe.

The stucco home at the end of a cul-de-sac on Quapaw Place is old and needs a lot of work, the 78-year-old retired machinist on a fixed income said. while sitting in a brown leather recliner as The Price is Right played on TV.

But Vigil, who inherited the home from his parents, said no amount of money would persuade him to sell. The house, he said, will be passed on to his son, Roberto.

