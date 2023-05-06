Every month, Bobby Vigil receives phone calls and cards in the mail asking if he’s interested in selling his home in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood in the center of Santa Fe.
The stucco home at the end of a cul-de-sac on Quapaw Place is old and needs a lot of work, the 78-year-old retired machinist on a fixed income said. while sitting in a brown leather recliner as The Price is Right played on TV.
But Vigil, who inherited the home from his parents, said no amount of money would persuade him to sell. The house, he said, will be passed on to his son, Roberto.
“Myself and the Garcias across the street are the only original families left in this neighborhood,” Vigil said.
As the highly anticipated redevelopment of the nearby midtown campus begins to take hold, Mayor Alan Webber recently elevated the diverse, and some say troubled, Hopewell Mann neighborhood to new prominence. He identified it as a place to hold the line on gentrification and protect residents — many of them low-income — from getting pushed out.
“This is our commitment to community justice,” Webber said during his State of the City address in March. “As one of the city’s most vulnerable and lowest-income neighborhoods, Hopewell Mann’s proximity to midtown can either be a threat to or an opportunity for the people of that neighborhood.”
In an interview, the mayor touted the “huge opportunity” the redevelopment of the city-owned midtown site presents. But he said it’s critically important residents in the adjacent neighborhood aren’t displaced in the process as investment in the area begins to materialize.
“I think midtown is going to be a catalyst,” Webber said. “It can be a catalyst that really helps the people in Hopewell Mann and delivers new opportunities, or if we do nothing, it’ll be a catalyst that could displace people from Hopewell Mann,” he said.
“The whole reason to have an anti-displacement plan, working with the neighborhood, is to see midtown be a positive catalyst for ways to improve people’s lives in Hopewell Mann and to keep the people who live there living there.”
Still, many questions — and potential pitfalls — remain, if only because solutions could be as complex as the area itself.
The triangle-shaped area — bordered by Cerrillos Road, St. Michael’s Drive and St. Francis Drive — is an eclectic mix of residential and commercial uses that includes old adobe homes, low-income apartments, renovated houses next to single-wide trailers, grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations.
According to census data, the median household income in the area is $35,556 — well below Santa Fe’s overall median household income of $61,990. About 71% of the area’s 1,863 housing units are occupied by renters, and about one in five residents live below the poverty line.
Displacement factors affecting Hopewell Mann and surrounding areas include the high percentage of renters, high unemployment, lower wage jobs and the redevelopment of midtown.
Webber’s so-called Just City initiative proposes “proactive neighborhood protections to ensure that residents are not displaced” and also that they benefit from the redevelopment.
The scope of work in the initiative calls for, among other things, ensuring an available supply of affordable housing, including preserving the current stock of subsidized housing and converting underused commercial properties; providing rental assistance; and helping existing homeowners with repair and rehabilitation needs.
“If we can provide substantial resources to help people stay there with housing stability based on individual needs, you reduce the likelihood of displacement,” he said.
Webber said the city will create a “stabilization plan” in partnership with area residents. He plans to conduct one or more walking tours to hear directly from neighbors.
“We know what the components are that will help stabilize the neighborhood, but we want the specifics to come from the neighborhood,” he said. “To do it right, you ask the neighbors what they prioritize, what they want.”
District 2 City Councilor Michael Garcia, who lives in the area, said he plans to introduce a resolution to develop an anti-displacement plan.
“We can say we need to stop it, we need to do everything we can, but until a strategy is in place, we don’t know where to start,” said Garcia, who wants to examine tax deferrals for seniors and other tax mechanisms that would protect longtime homeowners as property values start to rise.
Garcia said one of the “ill side effects” of development, such as the project at midtown, is the displacement of existing residents.
“The Hopewell Mann neighborhood is one of the most in-need communities in our city,” he said. “If we begin to displace [residents in that neighborhood], then we ultimately become a community where those most in need are pushed out of the city.”
Linking up to midtown
Webber said the city is on the precipice of creating a metropolitan redevelopment area, which allows governments to offer incentives to encourage private investment, among other things.
“We’re at a very significant moment,” Webber said. “Midtown is coming to life. The first batch of requests for people to respond to opportunities to develop will be acted upon in the next couple of months.”
The metropolitan redevelopment area will provide a framework where the city “can use a lot of different resources to deliver improvements to an area,” he said.
The mayor called it the next step in combining midtown and Hopewell Mann “as an area where we can bring all our resources to bear to make life better for the people who live there, to prevent displacement from happening, to add more improvements to everyday life.”
The idea, he said, is to create development that doesn’t force out existing residents.
“It’s not like this is a new problem,” he said. “It’s been happening in Santa Fe for a long time. What’s different now is that we have the capacity to really connect [midtown and Hopewell Mann], and we have the momentum to build on it so the resources can be applied in a way that’s strategic.”
Tomás Rivera, who lives in Hopewell Mann in an adobe home his grandfather built nearly 100 years ago, said Santa Fe has a “long history of displacement” that continues to push “people of color out of the city.”
He called Canyon Road, where longtime Hispanic families lived for generations until out-of-state artists and others started to buy up properties, the “perfect example” of gentrification in Santa Fe.
“The lucky ones have moved to the Airport Road area, but many people are pushed out to Pojoaque, Española, Rio Rancho or who knows where,” Rivera said.
“Hopewell Mann is really the front line of that,” he added. “It is [among] the poorest [neighborhoods] in the city. It is predominantly Latino residents. It’s a lot of people with situations like mine, both renters and low-income homeowners, that are vulnerable to displacement, so it is really the front line of the displacement trend in Santa Fe.”
As the owner of the midtown campus, Webber said the city will have a lot of leverage.
“We control midtown,” he said. “When we put out a solicitation for somebody to bid to build affordable housing, to build a commercial space, mixed-use, we can write into that solicitation whatever terms and conditions we want.”
The city could require investments in Hopewell Mann — “things that community tells us they want there, whatever that may be, whether it’s a day care center, job opportunities in building the project, street trees to beautify the neighborhood,” the mayor said. “It can be whatever we hear from the neighborhood they would like as the benefit from development at midtown, and that’s a unique and very powerful opportunity.”
Rivera, executive director of Chainbreaker Collective, an economic and environmental justice organization involved in developing the midtown community development plan, said the group has made it a mission to protect longtime residents from displacement.
“If we’re going to stop that legacy of gentrification, it’s going to stop at Hopewell Mann,” he said.
But gentrification, he noted, has already begun.
“The signs are definitely there,” he said. “Hopewell Mann isn’t just a low-income neighborhood. It’s centrally located. It is close to grocery stores. It is between St. Michael’s, Cerrillos and St. Francis — all three major arteries of Santa Fe. It is a desirable neighborhood. It makes sense that people want to live here. I am one of those people. What we need to figure out is how do we maintain the people that live here and still not just keep it disinvested.”
Webber envisions replicating what happens in Hopewell Mann in other parts of the city.
“This is going to be a really important opportunity for us to demonstrate that we can work constructively with the people who are there and use the existing relationships that have been built up … and then learn from that and do it again and do it more,” he said.