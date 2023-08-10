As encores go, Lobos versus Aggies deserves a mixed review.

The state’s two Division I basketball programs will resume their rivalry in December, more than a year after deadly violence shut it down.

The University of New Mexico Lobos and the New Mexico State University Aggies should play one another. Their campuses are only three hours apart. A good portion of the state’s college graduates attended one or both of the schools, so rooting interests abound.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you