As encores go, Lobos versus Aggies deserves a mixed review.
The state’s two Division I basketball programs will resume their rivalry in December, more than a year after deadly violence shut it down.
The University of New Mexico Lobos and the New Mexico State University Aggies should play one another. Their campuses are only three hours apart. A good portion of the state’s college graduates attended one or both of the schools, so rooting interests abound.
But friendly publicity about the resumption of a basketball series should not obscure all that is rotten at New Mexico State University.
Its men’s basketball program harbored a criminal element last season. Worse, NMSU’s leadership failed to do its job, starting with the since-fired basketball coach and, incredibly, still-
employed athletic director Mario Moccia. Players on the men’s basketball team hazed and sexually assaulted two teammates. Where was coach Greg Heiar? Why wasn’t Moccia aware of a team out of control?
NMSU executives were worried enough about what might come to light in a civil trial to authorize settlements totaling $8 million for the two victimized players.
How Moccia not only survived the scandal but received a five-year contract extension is the biggest mystery in Las Cruces since the unsolved 1949 murder of teenage waitress Ovida “Cricket” Coogler.
NMSU’s then-chancellor, Dan Arvizu, was on his way out the door when he handed Moccia the extension that began with a $71,000 raise this year. Moccia’s annual salary rose to $351,000, and it is to continue climbing.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, recently objected to Moccia being paid with public money. She wants an independent investigation of the athletic director’s actions, or inactions, during the scandal.
University regents, most appointed by Lujan Grisham, should have launched their own investigation of Moccia before permitting a lame-duck chancellor to further enrich the director of athletics.
Seeking political cover, NMSU’s administration decided Moccia will be paid from an athletic foundation instead of public monies, at least until the storm blows by.
Few administrators who were asleep at the wheel did as well as Moccia. A belated attempt to examine his conduct wouldn’t lighten his golden parachute, if it comes to that.
Lujan Grisham is a politician peripheral to NMSU’s troubled times. She appointed two of the three regents who displayed no leadership. The fact that the governor is exerting her power demonstrates how damaged the board is.
The three regents who failed are Ammu Devasthali, Christopher Saucedo and Dina Chacón-Reitzel. They were not engaged enough to hire the right administrators or make sure those managers did their jobs properly.
The other two regents, Debbi Romero and Garrett Moseley, are newcomers who had no opportunity to do anything but absorb the aftermath of the basketball scandal.
Before the hazing and sexual assault cases became public knowledge, NMSU’s last season of men’s basketball was marred by other violence.
An Aggies player in November shot and killed an attacker on the University of New Mexico campus, halting competition between the two schools. Prosecutors in Bernalillo County decided the fatal shooting was self-defense. A precursor to the gunfire was a fistfight at a UNM-NMSU football game.
The regents could not have known an Aggie cager packed a pistol for a trip to Albuquerque that was to include nothing more physical than a basketball game. What the regents should have known was whether Arvizu, Moccia and other administrators were competent and vigilant.
Few government systems in New Mexico are more flawed than selecting university regents. Like ambassadors at the federal level, regents often are chosen for political reasons. Therefore, no qualifications exist.
Governors typically install people they like. In theory, state senators can block the selections, but the lawmakers are seldom thorough in evaluating regents.
Senators during the last dozen years have rejected only one nominee for a regent seat. A Republican attorney, he was part of a campaign machine that ran false ads about Democrats.
The selection of regents is but one deficiency in how universities are administered. These institutions lobbied for an exception to the state public records law, and it can enable cronyism.
Universities once had to release the names of everyone who applied for a presidency or chancellorship. Legislators weakened the law so only the five finalists are identified.
The public never knows which candidates were passed over or how well-qualified they were.
NMSU’s regents now are overseeing a search for the school’s next president. (They dropped the title of chancellor, as if semantics matter in the mess that occurred on their watch).
To try to restore confidence in NMSU’s administration, the regents should provide the full list of applicants for the presidency. Only then would the public have complete evidence of whether the finalists really were the best of the bunch.
Better still, Lujan Grisham should ask for the resignations of the three regents who presided during the hazings and sexual assaults.
Basketball at NMSU has drawn national attention since the late coach Lou Henson guided a terrific Aggies team to the Final Four of college basketball in 1970.
That history doesn’t mean basketball is anywhere close to the top in importance of what NMSU does. Still, the game gets more attention than any other event the university sponsors.
Tens of thousands across America followed the Aggies last winter. The regents wore blinders.