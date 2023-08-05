A competition this weekend honored the man whose passion sparked a chain of events that has brought the once-lost tradition of hoop dancing back to New Mexico.

Nakotah LaRance died in an accident in 2020. The second annual Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Championship, named after the hoop dancing teacher and held at Milner Plaza on Museum Hill in Santa Fe this weekend, features dancers from 2 to 26 years old.

Over 50 dancers registered in the competition, including many from pueblos of Northern New Mexico, as well as dancers from all over the U.S. and from First Nations in Canada.

Recommended for you