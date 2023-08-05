Piero Benally practices as he waits for his turn to perform in the youth division during the Lightning Boy Foundation's Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Championship on Saturday at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture.
Members of the Zia Pueblo's Southern Slam drummers set the beat for dancers during the Lightning Boy Foundation's Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Championship on Saturday at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture.
Carys Herrera, 12, of Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo performs in the first round of the Lightning Boy Foundation's Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Championship on Saturday at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture.
Hoop dancing veteran Edwin Felter practices during the Lightning Boy Foundation's Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Championship on Saturday at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. The dance was traditionally a healing ceremony performed by medicine men to heal patients.
A competition this weekend honored the man whose passion sparked a chain of events that has brought the once-lost tradition of hoop dancing back to New Mexico.
Nakotah LaRance died in an accident in 2020. The second annual Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Championship, named after the hoop dancing teacher and held at Milner Plaza on Museum Hill in Santa Fe this weekend, features dancers from 2 to 26 years old.
Over 50 dancers registered in the competition, including many from pueblos of Northern New Mexico, as well as dancers from all over the U.S. and from First Nations in Canada.
The championship is hosted by the Lightning Boy Foundation — a Pojoaque-based intertribal nonprofit with the mission to empower Native youth through hoop dancing — in collaboration with the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture.
“A beautiful thing about it” is that stories from Indigenous groups throughout the Southwest credit the pueblos of Northern New Mexico as the origin of the hoop dance, said Steve LaRance, Nakotah’s father and co-chair of the Lightning Boy Foundation.
The dance was traditionally a healing ceremony performed by medicine men to heal patients who were out of balance physically, spiritually or mentally. Today, the dance celebrates the gifts of Mother Nature and imparts a “strong environmental message” about protecting and preserving natural resources, Steve LaRance said.
During the dance, performed in time with rhythmic music, dancers manipulate hoops into designs like an eagle, horse or other shape — deftly spreading interlocking hoops behind their backs with arms spread wide — while dipping and spinning.
Over the centuries, the hoop dance grew to other tribes such that “it’s basically a pan-Native American dance now,” but it died out in New Mexico because of government policies to suppress Native culture, said Steve LaRance, who is Hopi.
His son Nakotah became hooked years ago when he saw a hoop dance performance at a powwow and said, “Dad, I want to learn how to do this,” he said.
Nakotah went on to tour with Cirque du Soleil, won nine Hoop Dance World Championships and traveled the country sharing the hoop dance and its meaning.
“He brought it to a new level,” Steve LaRance said.
Steve LaRance hopes the hoop dance championship becomes a signature event in the region. While the Lightning Boy Foundation takes kids to the Hoop Dance World Championship in Phoenix each year, his dream is a youth-focused championship in Northern New Mexico, the place the dance originated.
When the LaRance family moved to New Mexico a little over a decade ago, 4-year old Valentino Rivera saw Nakotah perform and was “immediately enthralled,” LaRance said. Rivera, whose Tewa name means Lightning Boy, became one of Nakotah’s first students in a Pueblo of Pojoaque dance group.
The group evolved into the Lightning Boy Foundation, with the help of Valentino’s mother and organization co-chair Felicia Rosacker-Rivera, after Valentino died in a car accident in 2016.
Valentino’s sister Paloma Rivera, now 12, started dancing at age 3 and continues to dance in her brother’s memory, she said.
“Not everybody’s dance is the same. Everybody has their own special technique,” Paloma said. “[Valentino] was amazing.”
“To think about this organization, how it began and then how we are now is just so crazy,” she added, remembering the group started out with only a few dancers.
“It’s like a big family, and it makes you feel welcomed.”
Fia McCoy, who is Muskogee Creek and Shoshone, agreed.
Fia, 12, who lives in Española, joined the Lightning Boy Foundation two years ago after the group performed at a camp she attended.
“When I was younger, I really liked throwing the hoops in the air,” she said. “That used to be my favorite part of it, but now I just like the community.
“Before I did dancing, I went to powwows, and I knew a lot of people from my mom’s college because she went to [the Institute of American Indian Arts], but the dancing has made me think about my culture a lot more,” Fia said.
At Milner Plaza on Saturday, Paloma and Fia were among the kids in traditional dress performing four- to five-minute dances, one after the other. A crowd seated around the dance circle looked on, cheering, while two drum groups, the Southern Slam Singers and Thunder Boy Singers, alternated singing live music for the performers.
In the first two rounds of the competition, judges narrowed the contestants down to five youth (ages 6 to 12), five teenagers (ages 13-17) and three college-age competitors (ages 18 to 26) to progress to finals Sunday.
Last year’s reigning champion, Josiah Enriquez, an instructor with the Lightning Boy Foundation, hopes to defend his title, he said with a friendly smile at the group’s practice Thursday.
Enriquez’s face lit up when asked about Nakotah, who introduced him to the hoop dance.
“He still inspires me to this day. Most of my tricks are based off of his,” Enriquez said. “I go back and watch YouTube videos of him, and I remember the way he was teaching me them, and that helps me bring the trick together. And then once I learn it, I get to teach [the kids in the group], which is really cool.”