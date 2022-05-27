The Santa Fe National Cemetery plans a one-hour ceremony in observance of Memorial Day starting at 10 a.m. Monday.
Victor Vasquez, director of the cemetery, said scheduled guest speakers include Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M. The Santa Fe Concert Band will provide music, and the event will include a gun salute and the playing of taps, he said. The public is welcome to attend.
Meanwhile, the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services has canceled the scheduled Memorial Day ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire.
According to a news release, the decision was made due to concerns about the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire in Northern New Mexico.
The observance of the annual holiday, designed to honor deceased military members, will affect the hours of operation at a number of offices, institutions and businesses Monday:
Most federal, state, city and county offices, as well as most banks and financial institutions, will be closed.
Public schools, colleges and most private schools will be closed.
Santa Fe public libraries, recreation centers and the Municipal Court will be closed.
Santa Fe Trails buses, Santa Fe Ride and Santa Fe Pickup programs will be out of service.
There will be no New Mexico Rail Runner Express train service or Rio Metro Bus service.
City trash and recycling pickups will operate as normal but Santa Fe County solid waste transfer stations will be closed.