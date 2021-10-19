Mark Young, a parishioner at Santa Maria de La Paz Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, lights candles on a rosary as Father Jordan Sanchez, associate pastor at Santa Maria de La Paz, leads a prayer. The ceremony Monday was commemorating the first anniversary of the placement of a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the church’s prayer garden, which bears her name. Ralph Ortiz, a life member of the Knights of Columbus, and his family donated the statue.

