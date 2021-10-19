Mark Young, a parishioner at Santa Maria de La Paz Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, lights candles on a rosary as Father Jordan Sanchez, associate pastor at Santa Maria de La Paz, leads a prayer. The ceremony Monday was commemorating the first anniversary of the placement of a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the church’s prayer garden, which bears her name. Ralph Ortiz, a life member of the Knights of Columbus, and his family donated the statue.
spotlight
Photo feature
Honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe in Santa Fe
- Photos By Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- New Mexico woman plans ordination to dismay of Catholic hierarchy
- Suspect in Santa Fe drive-by shooting has died
- Man accused of violent Santa Fe crime spree ruled too dangerous to release
- Sparks fly at what might be final Santa Fe mayoral debate
- Santa Fe hotel readies for early 2022 construction start
- Momentum grows for moving Santa Fe City Hall to midtown campus
- Three-car crash in Santa Fe causes gas leak after vehicle hits home
- Judge denies request to block lab operator's vaccine mandate
- Hice, Zamarron sentenced in 2018 killing of Cameron Martinez
- NASA Perseverance mission shows flash floods on Mars
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Judge denies request to block lab operator's vaccine mandate (84)
- Sparks fly at what might be final Santa Fe mayoral debate (78)
- New Mexico woman plans ordination to dismay of Catholic hierarchy (75)
- Sheriff: No lapel video from deputy who shot Allsup's worker (54)
- Democratic association issues warning over Ronchetti's use of airwaves (48)
- Leading during the pandemic: Webber for a second term (44)
- Plenty of cops greet perplexed tourists on holiday weekend (44)
- Shifting to renewable energy: Do we really have a choice? (43)
- New Mexico health chief: Use of masks, other measures could last years (39)
- City says around 100 Afghan refugees expected to be resettled in Santa Fe (34)
- Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq (31)
- A year later, Santa Fe obelisk fallout remains (23)
- Late allegation clouds mayoral forum (21)
- Man arrested in Owl's Liquors shooting facing 10 felony charges (21)
- From cars to gasoline, surging prices match a 13-year high (19)
- Cash-poor mayoral candidate has another hurdle: Republicanism (19)
- Momentum grows for moving Santa Fe City Hall to midtown campus (18)
- New Mexico professor against vax, mask mandates fired (17)
- New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12 (17)
- Deadline looms for unvaccinated Los Alamos lab employees (17)
- New Mexico enacts crisis standards of care (16)
- Webber campaign mailer with 'New Mexican' logo sparks confusion (16)
- Candidates set to debate before police union, seek endorsement (14)
- Overdevelopment makes Santa Fe less attractive (14)
- Two armed robberies in Santa Fe on Saturday night (14)
- Bond issue for Albuquerque pro soccer stadium kicks up controversy (14)
- Former Santa Fe resident arrested in prostitution sting (13)
- New Mexico gov. wants bail reform, more officers statewide (13)
- Retired judge takes reins at embattled New Mexico child welfare agency (12)
- Santa Fe homeless shelter embraces solar power (11)
- Incumbent Signe Lindell has head start, but challengers for Santa Fe District 1 city councilor unfazed (11)
- Candidates say policing, public safety are top concerns (10)
- Santa Fe businesses setting their own $15 minimum wage (10)
- Man accused of violent Santa Fe crime spree ruled too dangerous to release (10)
- A changing climate for New Mexico's oil and gas industry (10)
- Suspect in Santa Fe drive-by shooting has died (9)
- Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day (9)
- A quiet Indigenous Peoples Day, one year after obelisk's fall (9)
- 'Green Book' died 55 years ago, but its listings live on in New Mexico (9)
- City Council: Lindell, Romero-Wirth, Abeyta and Chavez (9)
- Congress should act to protect mail service (8)
- Webber extends fundraising lead in Santa Fe mayor's race (8)
- Nuñez sentenced to 21 years for his role in beating death of teen (7)
- Santa Fe hotel readies for early 2022 construction start (7)
- A winner on the surface, Gruden was no Lombardi (7)
- Another dry winter ahead when La Nina returns, forecasters say (7)
- 'Blue' hydrogen is the wrong way forward (7)
- You're invited: A party at midtown campus (7)
- Fires will help the health of Southwestern forests (7)
- Time's running out to get U.S. back together (7)
- Lawsuits accuse District Attorney of withholding public records (6)
- Three-car crash in Santa Fe causes gas leak after vehicle hits home (6)
- FBI to take over hate crime probe at Santa Fe's India Palace (6)
- Shouting their way to the end of the world (6)
- Ugliness and development in Santa Fe are nothing new (6)
- Senate dodges U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing (6)
- Approve general obligation funds, mill levy for schools (6)
- Three deposed from tiny district's school board are running again (6)
- One year later, the CHART process begins its work (5)
- Mayoral candidates largely cordial at latest forum (5)
- Santa Fe hosts groundbreaking for solar energy project (5)
- Suspect in shooting spree near Capital High to remain in custody (5)
- Biden restores Bears Ears, other monuments cut by Trump (5)
- Santa Fe Planning Commission chairman, running for City Council, defends parking company trucks on private road (5)
- Santa Fe candidates highlight more common themes (5)
- Game and Fish investigate bear death (5)
- Former campaign staffer who accused Lujan Grisham of harassment receives more money (4)
- Western movie ranch owner dies (4)
- Nina Otero-Warren, New Mexican suffragist and educator, to appear on U.S. quarter (4)
- If you care about the forest, get informed on possible burn (4)
- Issues, not allegations, expected to dominate 'New Mexican' debate (4)
- Annual review of campaign finances resumes in New Mexico (4)
- Don't let noise engulf discussion on New Mexico social studies standards (11)
- US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions (4)
- State treasurer backs legislators in dispute with Lujan Grisham over spending authority (4)
- Biden undercuts executive privilege shield, seeks to release information about Trump's Jan. 6 actions to Congree (4)
- Water, obelisk, building codes dominate forum (4)
- New Mexico experiences a slew of bank robberies in 2021 (3)
- The Taliban won't let me work — because I'm a woman (3)
- PNM meter readers come to the rescue during emergencies (3)
- Outspoken Sen. Candelaria won't seek reelection (3)
- Cyclists need to stay on high alert (3)
- ‘Canceling’ gives constructive opportunities for growth (3)
- Aging equipment, spills test ties between oil industry, California (3)
- Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman (3)
- WIPP nuke repository adds more space with completion of key mining project (3)
- JoAnne Vigil Coppler on the issues (5)
- Shifting midtown discussion: The place for city services? (3)
- Booms might be heard near LANL in coming week (3)
- Cow Creek development proposal is a modest one (3)
- PNM facing criticism over plan to pull out of Four Corners coal plant (3)
- Finance committee: Santa Fe airport, midtown campus among legislative priorities (3)
- New Mexico legislative committee rejects cannabis microbusiness loans (2)
- Oh, the dreams of domestic tranquility (2)
- Get those shots: Flu season is around the corner (2)
- Santa Fe City Council postpones vote on city employee minimum wage bump (2)
- Group wants more study of prescribed burns in Santa Fe mountains (2)
- New Mexicans need to start dialing 10 digits (2)
- Sentencing begins for man who pleaded to abuse in boy's death (2)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.